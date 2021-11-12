Google’s Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner breaks when the battery runs out





When it comes to smartphones, Google never seems to get out of its own way. Between the Nexus and Pixel lines, Google has long maintained its unique position in the highly competitive market. Unfortunately, the hardware issue is part of almost every new phone the company releases. Even the Pixel 6 was unavoidable, as the fingerprint scanner was recently found to be slower than previous versions. But that’s not the only problem with the Pixel6 fingerprint scanner.

Pixel6 fingerprint scanner problem continues

This week, Pixel 6 owners of the Google Pixel subreddit Reddit thread (via Android police) began complaining about a serious and bizarre issue. According to the original poster, the Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanner stopped responding to input after the smartphone’s battery ran out. They charged the Pixel 6 Pro, but when it finally turned on again, the scanner icon disappeared. Suddenly, the only way to unlock the Pixel 6 Pro was to use a PIN code.

“When I entered the settings, I realized that the fingerprint profile no longer existed,” the original poster explained in the same thread. “I tried to configure it, but fingerprint capture was performed, but when it completes, I get the following message:’Registration is not complete Fingerprint registration did not work. Try again , Use another finger. ”In the same way, I tried everything. In the same way, I tried my wife’s finger. Similarly, I installed fingerprint calibration from Google. “

What to do if this problem occurs

Within hours, other Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners also started chiming, and they all had the same problem. To make matters worse, Pixel 6 owners have so far found only one reliable solution. If you stop the Pixel 6 and disable the fingerprint scanner, you will need to perform a factory reset. In other words, you will lose everything on your phone, so back up your data first.

Here’s how to perform a factory reset on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in case you can’t wait for a fix:

Go to the settings app on your smartphone.[システム]Scroll down to[詳細]Choose. next,[リセットオプション]Tap, then erase all data (factory reset). After confirming that you want to wipe the Pixel,[すべてのデータを消去]Tap.

It’s unclear why this is happening and how widespread the problem is, but it seems to be a software bug. At least one Redditor claimed that after performing a factory reset, the problem could not even be reproduced. The bug has been communicated to Google’s Issue Tracker, so we can expect a formal solution in progress. In the meantime, keep the Pixel 6 charged.

