Samsung wins Innovation Award ahead of CES 2022





Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics won dozens of innovation awards prior to CES 2022 in January next year as new smartphones and TVs dominate the list. Samsung Electronics received a total of 43 innovation awards this year, including four Best of Innovation titles. According to the company, the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition won the Best of Innovation Award alongside Samsung TVs and game monitors. A complete list of winners will be available on January 3rd, prior to the official CES opening set from January 5th to January 8th. We will host both physical and digital booths to showcase the latest technology. Samsung Electronics has won general innovation awards in various categories such as displays, wearables, chips and smart homes. In the product category, TVs have won the most awards at 21, followed by mobile devices at 11. Winners include the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Book Pro 360, the Galaxy Buds 2, and the curved Odyssey Neo G9. Game display. In the consumer electronics sector, we also won the award for the family hub of the connected refrigerator brand and the latest model of bespoke with a customizable lineup. A set of chips that exceeds industry standards has been approved. Among them is the Isocell HP1 where advanced image sensors for smartphones can deliver 200 megapixel images. This is the first mobile sensor with that level of resolution. The owner and organizer of the annual trade fair, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), announces the winners each year as the contest selects consumer technology products from 28 categories based on design and engineering. .. Best of Innovation awards are given only to those rated highest in each product category. High-tech giant visual display chief Han Jung-hee will give a keynote speech for the show on January 4th. The main theme is Samsung’s commitment to climate change mitigation, which leads innovation. LG Electronics has won 24 innovation awards, but electronics makers haven’t won the Best of Innovation title this year. Award-winning products include unannounced TV models and One: Quick Video Conference Display. The OLED TV has won six innovation awards, strengthening LG’s reputation as the world’s top producer of OLED TVs. The CTA has also awarded LG tiiun, LG’s latest product category. This is an indoor plant growing tool. Released last month, the plant cultivator is 81.5 centimeters (32 inches) high and has two shelves, each of which can hold up to three corporate gardening kits, including seeds and artificial soil. Electronics manufacturers sell 20 seed kits that are compatible with your device.

Park Ungie [[email protected]]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2021/11/11/business/tech/Samsung-Elecctronics-Galaxy-CES/20211111174202672.html

