Tech Buzz: Israel’s Lusha, OpenWeb Joins Unicorn Club





Start-Up Nation’s Jaguar Note continues to outperform with two new unicorns created this week, with an investment of approximately $ 700 million.

Israeli start-ups have raised more than $ 21 billion so far this year. • Lusha, a crowdsourcing data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, joined the Unicorn Club when it raised $ 205 million. In a Series B funding round, the company was worth $ 1.5 billion. In this PSG-led round, the company’s total investment was $ 245 million. With these funds, Lusha plans to grow its strong community of 800,000 B2B sales professionals to the largest in the industry by expanding its global presence and continuously improving its services.

• OpenWeb, a premium audience relationship platform, has announced $ 150 million. Series E funding round. The value of the company exceeds $ 1 billion. The round was led by Insight Partners and Georgian Partners. OpenWeb’s technology is used by more than 1,000 publishers to drive millions of high-quality conversations in thousands of communities with more than 100 million monthly users. Founded in 2012, the company has more than 150 employees in New York, Tel Aviv and Kiev.

• Digital employee experience company ControlUp has completed $ 100 million. A funding round jointly led by K1 Investment Management and JVP. This new investment will help drive innovation and partnerships and give people the flexibility and freedom to work anywhere. The company’s solution, which takes less than 10 minutes to deploy, allows users to proactively monitor and improve system health, gain architectural-level insights, and give employees access to line-of-business applications from anywhere. .. Its customers include four of the top five US health insurance companies, five of the top eight US health insurance companies, and four of the top six telephone companies worldwide.

OpenWeb team. (Credit: Courtesy)

• TriEye, the developer of shortwave infrared sensing solutions for mass market applications, has raised $ 74 million. The round, led by M & G Investments and Barana Capital, brought total funding to $ 96 million. Founded in 2017, TriEye has partnered with leading European, Asian and US based manufacturers such as Porsche, Continental, Denso and Trimble.

• SafeBreach, a pioneer in breach and attack simulation, has raised $ 53.5 million. Series D funding led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners. The new capital is the largest investment ever in a breach and attack simulation vendor, with a total funding of over $ 106 million. The new capital will support the company’s plans to expand its market footprint into new regions and evolve its products to meet the needs of its clients.

• DeepCure, a start-up company developing new small molecule therapeutics using the world’s largest artificial intelligence drug discovery engine, has closed $ 40 million. A series A round led by Morningside Ventures brought total funding to $ 47 million. The company is developing several new preclinical candidates across different “non-drug” classes for different indications in areas of unmet medical needs. DeepCure’s technology ensures the discovery and development of new drugs that were previously undiscovered by shortening the drug development timeline. The proceeds from the funding will be used to extend DeepCure’s pipeline with five additional oncology programs to develop an automated robot wet lab that can develop drugs using AI. The money will also be used to double the current staff of drug discovery scientists and technicians next year, including global expansion by launching two new sites in Greece and Israel.

• SWIMM has announced $ 27.6 million to help engineering teams better understand their code through continuous auto-sync documentation. Series A funding round led by Insight Partners. This round brings Swimm’s total funding to $ 33.3 million. The two-year-old company has also announced the launch of an open beta with free access to all teams who want to use the Swimm platform.

• Founded about a year ago, Darrow, a Data-for-Justice platform, has raised $ 24 million, led by Entrée Capital, NFX, F2 Venture Capital and Y-Combinator. Darrow has developed a machine learning-based platform for finding legal breaches by large corporations that average millions of people. This is a potential class proceeding threshold. The company currently operates in Israel and New York and employs more than 40 people. Darrow has already served dozens of major law firms, generating millions of dollars in revenue. The company said the funds raised would be used for further product development, business operations and recruitment.

• Haifa-based Blink Technologies has announced $ 14 million. The Series A funding round was led by INcapital Ventures for eye tracking software. The new capital follows the seed round raised in April 2018, bringing Blink’s total investment to date to $ 24 million. Blink’s technology combines eye tracking control with 3D technology to create a seamless 3D environment without the use of special glasses or head-mounted displays. Touchless Technology Helps customers engage and provide eye control and selection of their devices through online applications that use kiosks and device eye tracking. The company plans to double its workforce to 60 by expanding its sales, customer service and Israeli R & D teams in the United States and Asia.

• Gett, a taxi dispatch app, said it has agreed to merge Rosecliff Acquisition I and SPAC and list it on the Nasdaq market at a valuation of $ 1 billion. When the merger is completed in the first half of 2022, the company will trade under the ticker symbol GETT. Founded in 2010, Gett operates in Israel, the United Kingdom and Russia to help companies reduce land transportation costs by an average of 25%.

• In terms of acquisitions, AI-powered insurance company Lemonade has acquired US auto insurance technology company Metromile for $ 500 million worth of all-stock transactions. The move follows last week’s launch of the company’s new car insurance service, Lemonade Car, for US drivers. Founded in Tel Aviv in 2015, Lemonade currently offers home, renter, pet and life insurance products to customers in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

• Video giant Vimeo has acquired Wibbitz, a company that develops automated video creation tools. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed, but is believed to be less than $ 30 million. Wibbitz has worked with companies such as The Jerusalem Post, HubSpot, Bloomberg, Condé Nast, and Harvard University to produce large-scale corporate branded videos. The deal expands Vimeo’s position as a professional video software solution for any business, he said.

• Israeli technology and content company Minute Media has acquired Tel Aviv-based company Wazimo, which has the expertise to combine compelling content with advanced technology to drive viewer growth and monetization. .. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but sources have shown that it is worth tens of millions of dollars. The acquisition enhances MinuteMedia’s Voltax platform by adding more robust data and business intelligence products and services with a focus on first-party data.

• Ra’anana-based business monitoring company Anodot has acquired Hod Hasharon-based Pileus, a cloud cost management platform. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but sources say it was in the tens of millions of dollars. The combined services of both companies that leverage machine learning will enable enterprises to proactively manage and predict cloud costs.

