Google is just rotting the Pixelbook





Google tends to show up, innovate, and abandon its products / services fairly quickly.

There is an entire site called Killed by Google, dedicated to documenting all of Google’s dead projects. Even Stadia, Google’s once promising cloud gaming service, could head to the graveyard after years of failed measurements up to Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidias GeForce Now.

But there is one software. Hardware is another, and since the Pixelbook Go in the 2019s, Google has corrupted the premier Chromebook Pixelbook without updating the hardware.

The 2-in-1 feature has been deprecated in Pixelbook Go.Google

With the exception of the original Cr-48 reference design Chromebook, Google has released a total of four Chrome OS laptops. There were the original 2013 Chromebook Pixel and 2015 Pixel 2 (not to be confused with the phone named Pixel). Then there will be the 2-in-1 Pixelbook in 2017 and the Pixelbook Go in 2019.

The refresh pattern seemed to be every two years. This year’s Pixel6 event went back and forth silently about the new Pixelbook. Also, according to a recent comment at the Qualcomms conference by Chromebook’s Google retail partner manager Chrys Tsolaki, the Pixelbook will no longer exist in 2022.

When asked if Google is working on a new Pixelbook, Tsolaki said next year [2022] Nothing will come. I don’t know in the future. It’s not a formal statement, but it’s dark if you’ve been waiting for a new Pixelbook.

But the loved one is here: Pixelbooks are still holding up. There are many fans who love the Pixelbook four years ago. r / PixelBook subreddit isn’t full of everyday activities, but it has a share of vocal members. In a recent post, a user asked if a comment should buy a Pixelbook comment after it praised the 2017 Pixelbook. Many users say it’s still working well in the next few years. With the exception of MacBooks and Surface laptops, users are rarely so passionate about laptops.

The 2017 Pixelbook is still high on eBay four years after its launch.Google

I count myself as one of those fans. I own a 2017 Pixelbook from 2018. I’m still using it because it’s been in top condition with multiple updates I’ve received over the years. The huge bezel is not old enough. They were also dated at the time of launch. However, the material is still holding up and all the core features (keyboard, trackpad, touchscreen) are working fine. And since Google added support for Android apps to Chromebooks, you can do more than ever before, such as editing photos and videos, playing games, and more. It’s just getting better since its launch.

While it’s past its heyday, the 2017 Pixelbook is an aging device whose specs are starting to gradually decline as long as I like it and enjoy the time. Laptops aren’t as snappy as they used to be. There is also an expiration date. Google will stop supporting devices in June 2024. But still, buyers don’t spend up to $ 500 or $ 600, depending on the model, to buy one of these laptops. Just this month, there were dozens of sales on eBay. Obviously, there is a demand for Pixelbooks.

My only hope is that Google won’t abandon the Pixelbook, but I’m waiting for a more powerful Tensor chip to revive the Pixelbook. While not talking on a laptop, Sundar Pichai knows directly that the hardware is difficult. The sluggish sales of Pixelbooks also helped to prioritize Pixelbooks. As a result, the Pixelbook will rot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inputmag.com/tech/google-letting-pixelbook-rot-no-hardware-update-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos