As technology becomes more prevalent, it will become more influential in CIOs’ business strategies





A study by the Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that CIOs are becoming more influential in business strategy and operations as technology permeates the companies surveyed. When asked which other C-Suite members will be most important in the coming years, the CEOs surveyed are more than twice as likely to be technical as CMOs, CHROs, or other positions excluding CFOs and COOs. Appointed responsible persons (CIO and CTO).

The study also revealed the critical challenges facing CIOs and recommendations for overcoming those challenges and driving organizational agility, innovation, and growth.

Kathryn Guarini, IBM’s CIO, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the need for AI and hybrid cloud applications to enhance business-critical processes.

“In the post-pandemic era, the role of technology is more important than ever, and it is the CIO’s responsibility to influence strategy, eliminate internal silos, and drive agility and innovation in every part of the business. “

CIO leads digital transformation with a focus on AI, hybrid cloud and sustainability

CIOs continue to provide core IT services that enhance day-to-day business operations, but are also expected to help drive innovation and business growth.

Many CIOs surveyed emphasized the importance of data and automation for dismantling silos and creating new value streams. The number of CIOs reporting mature AI-enabled workflows increased by 560% compared to two years ago, and 37% of the CIOs surveyed were the biggest opportunity to have a positive impact within the organization. It mentions process automation. Respondents say that the largest uses of automation are in IT, finance, and manufacturing, with 40%, 35%, and 35% of workloads, respectively.

The hybrid cloud is an important foundation for intelligent workflows powered by AI. The number of CIOs surveyed who reported the maturity of hybrid cloud operations increased by 700% compared to 2019. IBV’s recent research on cloud transformation provides further insights into how hybrid clouds are becoming a major IT architecture.

Many CIOs are using technology to drive progress towards corporate goals such as sustainability. Forty-two percent of CIOs surveyed expect technology to have a significant impact on sustainability over the next three years. This is the highest of all areas of influence.

CIOs and CTOs may be multipurpose in pursuit of business value

Many CIOs are now acting as a bridge between other business functions, connecting dots to balance and relocate technology resources and functions to increase agility and efficiency. However, despite the fact that effective collaboration can drive economic benefits within the walls of the technology function itself, only four out of ten CIOs surveyed frequently interact with CTOs. I am reporting.

The consequences of this disconnect can be significant if the CIO and CTO are using data and AI in different use cases without coordination between cultures, processes, and tools. Organizations may lack the ability to properly manage views between companies and important data.

CIOs may underestimate ongoing hybrid workplace challenges

Eighty-three percent of the CIOs surveyed say they have implemented a remote work strategy, but only 23% expect the remote workplace change due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be permanent.

In contrast, 65% of the employees surveyed reported that they wanted to work remotely only or in a hybrid model, if they had the option.

These findings may indicate a potential blind spot for the CIO if employees’ preferences for flexible schedules and locations are not lost. At this time of “mass retirement,” the CIO’s ability to employ effective technology applications and productive collaboration strategies can make a big difference in the talent-seeking war.

The survey includes recommendations for leaders, including:

Adopt an open hybrid cloud approach and AI technology to drive enterprise agility, innovation and growth. Close the gap with the CTO to increase the influence of technology leadership. Grab the moment to lead an organizational strategy centered on a hybrid workplace.

