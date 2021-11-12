Introducing Decasonic Labs, an innovation generator for tech entrepreneurs to bring world-changing blockchain and Web 3.0 ideas to market





November 11, 2021 Chicago

Decasonics’ Innovation Division, led by veteran Google and DoubleClick engineering leader Allister Lam, is driving rapid technological and product development beyond the pre-seed concept.

Decasonic, a building blockchain innovation for venture and digital asset funds, is today an innovation generator that works with promising technology developers to bring early product ideas to fruition for strategic capital investment and long-term growth. Announcing a Decasonic Labs.

Decasonic Labs is headed by Allister Lam, a former 21-year engineering leader of Google and DoubleClick with deep expertise in rapid prototyping and scaling, a pioneer of big data and a cloud innovator. Decasonic Labs’ Allisters leadership helps engineers and founders refine early concepts, builds and tests prototypes, and ultimately launches destructive and world-changing applications. Teaching all stages of maturity, from raising and scaling. ..

Allister Lam, CTO and Venture Partner of Decasonic, said:

Our mission at Decasonic Labs is to turn blockchain ideas into world-changing innovations at unprecedented speed. In his previous job at Google, he brought innovative technology to market by driving product excellence around prototypes, discovering product marketability, and expanding growth. At Decasonic, we were in a unique position to bring the best ideas to the best minds and transform them quickly.

In October, Decasonic announced its $ 20 million “Disruptive Innovation Ventures and Digital Assets” fund. The fund will invest in pre-seed and seed-stage companies and token projects using blockchain, digital assets, games, metaverse, NFT, and Web 3.0 disruptive technologies.

Paul Hsu, CEO and Founder of Decasonic, said:

Alistair has psychic powers in technology and prototyping. He can connect with the technical founders and accelerate our shared technical approach on how to win on the complex and rapidly evolving blockchain infrastructure. Coding as a founder is often a lonely process. Allister builds a trusted community of skilled coding leaders. We exist to work together on their big ideas, accelerate development, and help founders unleash their full potential.

About Decasonic

Decasonic is a venture and digital assets are funding to build blockchain innovation. We leverage decades of experience as technology investors and operators to help blockchain founders accelerate product market adaptation and scale growth. Since 2013, as blockchain followers, builders and investors, we have designed a systematic approach to iconic growth with people, data and relationships as the fund’s North Star. For more information, please visit our website.

