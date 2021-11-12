Google Research Transforms Medical Imaging Games with Self-managed Learning





Deep learning shows many potentials in healthcare, especially medical imaging, and can be used to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosing a patient’s condition. But it also faces serious barriers. It’s a lack of labeled training data.

In the medical context, training data can be very costly, making it very difficult to use deep learning in many applications.

To overcome this hurdle, scientists have sought several solutions to varying degrees of success. In a new paper, Google’s artificial intelligence researchers propose a new method for training deep learning models of medical images using self-supervised learning. Early results show that this technique can reduce the need for annotated data and improve the performance of deep learning models in medical applications.

Supervised pre-training

Convolutional neural networks have proven to be very efficient in computer vision tasks. Google is one of several organizations seeking to use it in medical imaging. In recent years, the company’s research department has built several medical imaging models in areas such as ophthalmology, dermatology, mammography, and pathology.

There’s a lot of excitement about applying deep learning to health, but it’s still difficult because areas like healthcare require very accurate and robust DL models, and Google Research’s AI-resident self-management Said Shekoofeh Azizi, the lead author of. paper.

One of the key challenges of deep learning is the need for large amounts of annotated data. Large neural networks require millions of labeled examples to achieve optimal accuracy. In the medical setting, labeling data is a complex and costly task.

Obtaining these labels in the medical setting is difficult for a variety of reasons. It can be time consuming and costly for clinical professionals, and data must meet relevant privacy requirements before it can be shared.

In some conditions, there is a shortage of cases in the first place, and in other conditions, such as breast cancer screening, it can take years after a medical image is taken before a clinical outcome appears.

Further complicating the data requirements of medical imaging applications is the changing distribution between training data and the deployment environment, such as changing patient populations, disease prevalence and symptoms, and medical techniques used to capture images. ..

One common way to deal with lack of medical data is to use supervised pre-training. With this approach, the convolutional neural network is first trained on a dataset of labeled images such as ImageNet. In this phase, you adjust the parameters of the model layer to match the common patterns found in all types of images. The trained deep learning model can be fine-tuned with a limited set of labeled examples of target tasks.

Some studies have shown that supervised pre-training can be useful in applications such as medical imaging that lack labeled data. However, there are limits to supervised pre-training.

A common paradigm for training medical imaging models is transfer learning. In this case, the model is first pretrained using ImageNet’s supervised learning. However, there is a large domain shift between natural and medical images in ImageNet, and previous studies have shown that such supervised pre-training in ImageNet may not be optimal for developing medical image models. Is shown.

Self-managed pre-training

In recent years, self-study has emerged as a promising research field. In self-monitoring learning, deep learning models learn the representation of training data without the need for labels. When done correctly, self-monitoring learning can be very beneficial in domains with low labeled data and rich unlabeled data.

Outside of medical practice, Google has developed several self-monitoring learning techniques for training neural networks for computer vision tasks. Among them is the Simple Framework for Controlled Learning (SimCLR) presented at the ICML2020 conference. Control training uses different crops and variations of the same image to train the neural network until it learns a robust representation of the change.

In a new task, the Google Research team used a variation of the SimCLR framework called Multi-instance Contrast Learning (MICLe). It uses multiple images with the same conditions to learn more powerful expressions. This is often the case with medical datasets that have multiple images of the same patient, but the images may not be annotated for supervised learning.

Unlabeled data is often available in large quantities in various medical fields. One of the key differences is to build contrasting image pairs for self-monitoring learning by leveraging multiple views of the underlying pathology commonly present in medical image datasets.

Training a self-monitoring deep learning model at different viewing angles on the same target learns more robust representations of viewpoint changes, imaging conditions, and other factors that can adversely affect performance.

Put everything together

The self-managed learning framework used by Google researchers included three steps. First, the target neural network was trained with an example from the ImageNet dataset using SimCLR. The model was then further trained using MICLe on a medical dataset with multiple images per patient. Finally, the model is fine-tuned with a limited dataset of labeled images for the target application.

The researchers tested the framework in two dermatology and chest x-ray interpretation tasks. Compared to supervised pre-training, the self-supervised method significantly improves the accuracy, label efficiency, and out-of-distribution generalization of medical imaging models. This is especially important for clinical applications. In addition, much less labeled data is required.

It shows that self-managed learning can be used to significantly reduce the need for expensive annotated data to build medical image classification models, Azizi said. In particular, the dermatology task was able to train the neural network to match the performance of the baseline model, using only one-fifth of the annotated data.

We hope this will lead to significant cost and time savings for developing medical AI models. We hope this method will stimulate the search for new healthcare applications where it was difficult to obtain annotated data, Azizi said.

