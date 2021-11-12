Google will bring back Google Labs, but not as we know it





Google LLC has at least informally revived the lab organization by creating a new group aimed at overseeing what the company considers to be long-term projects with high potential, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and Area 120 initiatives. I was allowed to.

The new Labs group will be led by veteran Google Executive, Vice President Clay Bavor, who was recently tasked with leading the company’s efforts in VR and AR research. As part of that, he led an initiative called Project Starline working on cutting-edge holographic video conferencing technology.

In addition to its efforts, the new organization will include Google’s existing AR and VR projects, as well as its in-house incubator, Area 120. It also includes other potential projects. TechCrunch, the first to report the news, said Bavor would report directly to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Area 120 is an incubator founded in 2016, where some companies are trying to cultivate their entrepreneurial talent in-house. The idea is not to create a startup and run it alone, but to develop an idea and give it access to Google’s data, products, and resources.

The organization has proven attractive to some, and Area 120 has spawned many successful projects that have since emerged as independent companies. One of the most successful is ByteBoard Inc, which created a technical interview platform and spun out from Google. was. There was also an AdLingo interactive advertising platform that spun out to Google Cloud, and GameSnacks, an HTML5 gaming platform that still belongs to Google and integrates with the Chrome browser in some countries.

Area 120 is said to incubate up to 20 projects at a time. Currently the most interesting projects include the document scanner service Stack, the Wi-Fi spectrum marketplace Orion, and the workplace video platform ThreadIt.

TechCrunch has reported that Google hasn’t officially revived Google Labs because it uses the Labs brand only internally. The original Google Labs organization operated from 2002 to 2011 and is the final popular tool and service in widespread use today, including Google Docs and Sheets, Google Shopping, Google Web Alerts, Google Maps, Google Transit, and Google Trends. Has created a number of ideas that have emerged. etc.

Pund-IT Inc. Charles King, an analyst at Google, said Google probably has two goals: the resurrection of Google Labs and the appointment of Bavor. The first is to add a layer of practical oversight so that the project can be evaluated, funded, or rejected more efficiently. Bavor also believes King ensures that the project is in line with Google’s strategic vision and commitment.

“Google’s second goal is to put a management layer between Labs and Google companies,” King added. “These benefits can be quite subtle by removing more or less housekeeping chores from the CEO’s desk in an increasingly large and complex business entity, but the move is Bavor and he Google. Should be seen as a vote of confidence in the leadership provided in the AR and VR efforts of. “

An undisclosed but confirmed statement to TechCrunch said the new organization will focus on starting and growing investment areas for the new future. The new lab will focus on estimating technology trends and incubating a set of potential long-term projects, he added.

