



“General diets for diabetics usually don’t work,” said Amit Golan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at DayTwo. “If you tell someone you need to avoid carbs, most people can’t keep it for a long time, but even unhealthy things like ice cream reduce the damage so that people can eat it. Using data that can help you find ways to teach people to combine foods based on their microbiota profile is more effective than a typical diet and has achieved a higher level of success. increase.”

The medical community’s understanding of diabetes treatment has changed significantly over the last six years, Golan said in an interview with World Diabetes Day, prepared in 1991.

DayTwo’s system analyzes a person’s gut microflora and uses artificial intelligence to predict glycemic response to food, providing a sustainable approach for managing type 2 and prediabetes.

“In 2015, Dr. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science published a study from the largest such study done at the time, showing that people respond much better to their personal diet.” Said Golan. “With enough data, we could create an algorithm that shows how an individual reacts to a particular food, demonstrating a significant clinical impact. This created a big buzz and made the phone call. It came. From almost every medical institution. There was some discussion about personalization in advance, but no one knew how to do it and measure it. “

DayTwo’s solution begins with the client mailing a sample of the stool to a company lab near the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. “There is no other way we can analyze the microbes you have,” Golan said. “We will send you a kit. We will provide you with a sample to perform a sequence analysis of the bacterial DNA. We will also ask you for the results of some blood tests and ask you to complete a lifestyle questionnaire. Your own data. Putting it in this algorithm helps to predict how a particular body will react to a particular combination of foods before eating. “

Combining carbohydrates with other foods can reduce some of the damage, but you need to know the right food to use, Golan said. “If you and I are eating a Sabbath dinner together, your blood sugar will remain the same because our bodies react differently, but eating carapan with Tehina can cause your blood sugar to spike. There are also things about using the right fats like avocados, nuts, etc. Olive oil, etc. It means learning the right combination for your body. “

Prior to World Diabetes Day on November 14, DayTwo has a more personalized diet than the Mediterranean diet, which is a favorite plan for diabetics focusing on vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. We have published a new study showing significant improvements. The average daily time when participants were above the normal range of blood glucose levels (above 140 mg) was reduced by about 29% on the Mediterranean diet and by about 65% on the Day Two diet, the report said. More importantly, people using personalized plans maintained a lower sugar content for 12 months because the plan was less invasive to their lives.

“Unlike most diets that prevent people from eating many foods, our unique algorithm learns user profiles, has a significant impact on sugar levels, and people like while maintaining an individual. It allows you to make subtle menu changes depending on what you’re doing, “health principles over time,” said Michal Tzalach David, Senior Dietitian at Day Two.

DayTwo also offers a weight loss program that helps people lose weight by learning to identify which foods are the most problematic for their body. Many people who follow a diabetes program also report weight loss as a positive side effect.

“Controlling blood sugar reduces the feeling of hunger,” Golan said. “Obesity is clearly not just sugar. There are many factors such as stress, lifestyle, exercise, etc. But when it helps people control their blood sugar levels and provide personal advice from professionals, it’s It gives great results. “

In the United States, DayTwo works with many of the largest health insurance providers and is available for health insurance for many companies. In Israel, the company has contracts with Clarit and McCavi’s medical fund or can be purchased personally from the company’s website, daytwo.com.

Diabetes is growing rapidly around the world. In 2019, it was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths, with prevalence rising most rapidly in low- and middle-income countries. Diabetes is the leading cause of death in Israel, affecting 6.4% of adults over the age of 18.

