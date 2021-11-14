



If you’re looking for a way to hide your photos from others on your phone, Google Photos can use the app’s native lock folder feature. You can hide your photos and videos in a passcode-protected space. This allows you to keep your media content hidden when someone sees your photos or videos stored in Google Photos or other apps on your phone. You can also move your existing photos to a locked folder in Google Photos and protect them with your device’s screen lock.

Introduced in May, Locked Folder was initially available as a feature specifically for Google Pixel smartphones. However, Google announced in late October that this feature will be available to all Android users in the future. It will reach iOS users early next year.

Photos hidden in locked folders will not appear in the Google Photos grid, memories, search, or albums. Also, you can’t find them in other installed apps that have access to regular photos and videos.

This article details the steps required to set a lock folder to hide photos in Google Photos.

How to set a locked folder and hide photos in Google Photos

Before starting the tutorial, please note that the experience is currently limited to Google Pixel 3 and later models. Therefore, if you have a target device, you can hide the photos by setting the lock folder function in Google Photos by following the steps below. Make sure you have the latest version of Google Photos installed on your smartphone.

Go to Library > Utilities and tap Set up Locked Folder.

Google Photos will display a screen detailing the features of the locked folder function. Tap Set up Locked Folder to continue.

Then use the screen lock option for the current device. It can set a locked folder with either fingerprint unlock, pattern, alphanumeric password, or numeric PIN.

Once these steps are successful and setup is complete, you can tap the Move items option to move your existing photos and videos to a locked folder. This will show you all the media content available on your device.

When you select a photo that you want to move to a locked photo, you'll see a message emphasizing that the moved item will no longer be backed up or shared and will no longer appear in the Google Photos grid, search, or other apps. Click Move to continue your selection.

Please note that photos hidden in locked folders will not be backed up or shared via Google Photos. In addition, users who have access to unlock the device screen can unlock the locked folders in the app and view hidden media files.

Images stored in a locked folder can be selected in the folder and you can also undo it by tapping the Move button.

