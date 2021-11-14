Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Shares She Just Bought





Cathie Wood operates one of the most popular high-tech equity funds, the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which manages more than $ 19 billion. Not only is the fund popular, it also outperforms the S & P 500, with annual returns of 39% over five years (as of September 30). CathieWood is a growth investor with this fund. One of the things that makes her a popular investor to follow is that all buying and selling from these funds is open daily.

She has a history of choosing tech stocks at affordable prices, so three Motley Fool contributors highlight one company that her fund recently purchased, and investors consider adding it to their portfolio. need to do it.

They invented Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

Meta Platform: A company formerly known as Facebook

Danny Vena (Meta Platforms): The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has recently made a bold move. Undoubtedly, it’s inspired by Cathie Wood’s vision for the future. One of the biggest purchases last week was the addition of a large chunk of Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook.

Last week, the fund stockpiled more than 100,000 shares of Meta. It’s worth over $ 33 million (at the time of this writing). Perhaps more importantly, ARK Fintech Innovation already holds a significant stake in Meta, now equivalent to a position of about 3%, worth nearly $ 103 million, and the fund’s 11th largest position. It has become.

Meta has been working on the debut of the long-awaited digital currency called Diem, formerly known as Libra. The company is a founding member of the Diem Association, which underpins the following cryptocurrencies: Diem is a blockchain-based payment system designed from the ground up with payment in mind, with a focus on “consumer security, financial stability, and the fight against financial crime”. .. “

In addition, just last month, Meta launched a Novi pilot (cryptocurrency wallet) for a small number of users in the United States and Guatemala.

Given Wood’s early adoption and its bullish track record in Bitcoin, it’s no wonder that rock star investors may make similar bets on meta-backed cryptocurrencies and digital wallets. But despite these FinTech aspirations, there are many other reasons to be bullish on Meta.

Remember that Facebook is one of the most famous companies on the planet. Facebook reported in the third quarter that it had 1.93 billion active users per day (DAU), up 6% year-on-year to 2.91 billion active users per day (MAU). .. Extending this to include the company’s other platforms (Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger), it will be 2.81 billion DAU and 3.58 billion MAU.

Many of its users have created a powerful networking effect for Baron Social Media, helping Meta generate significant advertising revenue to support its moonshots. In the third quarter, despite addressing Apple’s privacy reforms, revenue of $ 29 billion increased 35% year-over-year. This makes it more difficult to measure the success of advertising campaigns across devices that use iOS. Meta also generated over $ 9.1 billion in net income and $ 9.5 billion in free cash flow.

Even when the company faces regulatory challenges, Meta is preparing Metaverse, the online digital domain for users to play, work and shop. Meta describes this as “the next evolution of social ties … [where] You will be able to interact, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond today’s possibilities. “

Meta sees Metaverse as the next big growth driver and at the same time a way to retain young tech-savvy users. The company is off to a good start in the areas of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality. These can be important elements of a broader strategy.

It’s also okay that the stock is selling at a 15% discount from the recent highs.

Palantir: Wood continues to add share to those seeking this insight

Will Healy (Palantir): Palantir sets itself apart from other data companies in that it specializes in providing insights. The company works with national security and law enforcement agencies through Gotham software. This software is a feature that everyone discusses Palantir stock.

In addition, the company has also developed a product for commercial spaces called foundries, which is currently driving the company’s fastest growth.

Seeing the potential of these products, Wood has accumulated a stake in Palantir in the ARK Innovation Fund since February and purchased multiple lots for sale once in September. This brings the fund’s total to over 24 million shares, weighted by 2.8%. Wood is not very aggressive in adding Palantir shares to ARK Industrial Innovation ETFs. Nevertheless, over 1.1 million Palantir shares make up about 1% of the fund.

Palantir reported strong numbers in its third quarter 2021 earnings report. Third-quarter sales were $ 392 million, a 36% increase from the previous year’s levels. This resulted in adjusted net income of $ 82 million. Palantir also released fourth-quarter guidance, predicting that if that number is maintained, revenue of $ 418 million will increase by 30% year-over-year.

Nonetheless, the company forecast an adjusted operating margin of 22% for the fourth quarter, resulting in a 9% drop in stock prices on Tuesday. Analysts expected 24%. In addition, government documents indicate that recent US Army contracts could mitigate the loss, but the US Immigration and Customs Authority (ICE) could replace Palantir’s system with competing products.

In addition, Wood bought just under a million shares between the two funds that day, but fell another 7% on Wednesday. In that move, Palantir shares wiped out all 2021 profits, dropping 4% in 2021 at the time of this writing. And despite the decline, Palantir trades at a price-to-sales (P / S) ratio of 27, well above the average S & P 500 shares sold at just over three times sales. increase.

With the Data Insights feature, Palantir’s significant revenue growth should continue. However, investors may not want to follow Wood’s lead in the short term, given that multiples of sales are high and stock prices have fallen into near-good earnings reports.

Twilio: Expand its mission

Brian Withers (Twilio): Twilio announced its earnings on October 28th, with a 17% haircut the next day. Since then, Cathie Wood’s ARK fund has surged more than 415,000 shares, worth about $ 122 million. These acquisitions make the customer communications platform specialist the twelfth largest holding of the fund as a whole. Let’s see why she buys so much of this tech company that looks like it’s for sale.

First, let’s look at the quarterly results and why investors are creepy. The top line increased significantly by 65% ​​year-on-year, but when the contributions from the acquisition of Zipwhip and Segment.io are subtracted, the year-on-year growth rate drops to 38%. This is a slowdown from the last four quarters of organic year-over-year growth, which was between 47% and 54%. This slowdown could be one of the reasons for the sale of shares, and the other could be an increase in losses. Expenses increased faster than revenue this quarter, and the company more than doubled its operating loss year-over-year.

index

Q3 2020

2nd quarter of 2021

Q3 2021

Change (QOQ)

Change (YOY)

Revenue

$ 448 million

$ 669 million

$ 740 million

11%

65%

Intrinsic revenue

$ 438 million

$ 590 million

$ 606 million

3%

38%

Operating profit (loss)

($ 112 million)

($ 227 million)

($ 232 million)

Not applicable

Not applicable

But a quarter isn’t trending, and the company is doing quite well. The company has just announced the Twilio Engage platform, which leverages the integration of Segment.io’s customer data platform with Twilio’s core messaging services. This new product enables businesses to personalize their messages based on their behavior, making the messages they receive more relevant to their needs.

Finally, the company renewed its mission. For the past 13 years, the mission has been to “burn the future of communication.” Today’s mission is broader and focuses on software developers who are core users. It is “unleashing the builder’s imagination.” This may not have an impact this quarter or next year. But over time, this allows companies to grow beyond telecommunications products.

Stocks are more than 30% off from highs, so it might be a good time to get your own stock. You probably won’t buy for what the ARK fund has, but even if you add a few shares today, you’ll be very happy in five years.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

