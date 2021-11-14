Invest naturally to win the climate, Google says





Naturally look to regenerative solutions as they protect us, not just those that need to be adapted to protect vulnerable communities and natural habitats from climate change. It is becoming more and more clear that we need to. Google emphasizes.

For the past two weeks at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), world leaders have promised to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

“Observing the Earth’s surface over the last few decades in Google Earth’s time lapse stops the magnitude of changes to the natural environment,” said Nithya Sowrirajan, Director of Global Solutions for Google Earth and Earth Engine.

“At Google, we are committed to preventing the worst impacts of climate change and helping our customers build a more sustainable future with Google Cloud technology,” said Jen Bennett, CTO Office Director of Google Cloud. He added.

The tech giant announced the Google Earth Engine at COP16 11 years ago. It is an earth observation platform that combines a multi-petabyte catalog of satellite images and geospatial datasets with powerful analytical capabilities.

“And for over a decade, scientists and researchers have used it to detect changes, map trends, and quantify differences in the Earth’s surface,” Sowrirajan said in a blog post. ..

“In our experience developing tools such as the Global Forest Watch in collaboration with NGOs such as the World Resources Institute, technology is essential to monitor and protect forest changes that we rely on to mitigate climate change.” Sowrirajan added.

The proliferation of satellites and sensors has enabled researchers to better understand different types of changes, such as land cover and surface water, while increasing resolution.

“By increasing the frequency of imaging, we can timely understand changes in the Earth’s forests, landscapes, icy landscapes, and coastal waters,” Bennett said.

Google said protecting forests and natural resources is not just a challenge for nation-states.

Industry-wide organizations such as the public sector, agriculture, financial services, and consumer goods also need to better manage and mitigate climate risks and protect natural resources affected by the supply chain, and use technology to do so. I am.

“We can’t just work on climate change and nature maintenance. By working together, we can win nature together,” Google said.

