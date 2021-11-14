Quantum software engineer and qualifications required for 2021





Average salary (annual): US $ 80,000

Roles and Responsibilities: Quantum software engineers are committed to optimizing the control schema of quantum processors and automating the stages of the design process. They are involved in all phases of the software development life cycle, including design, coding, testing, integration, and quantum system operations.

Required Qualifications: Candidates must obtain a degree in electrical engineering complemented by courses such as quantum mechanics and computer science. You also need in-depth knowledge of mathematical problems such as matrix multiplication, complex numbers, and basic probability theory. You need the ability to meet practical challenges by receiving different types of training. Knowledge of complex quantum computing processes, quantum noise modeling, and quantum error correction code is also required. And finally, they need to have a detailed knowledge of various computer programming languages.

Top 3 online courses

Quantum Computing Fundamentals XPro by MITXPro: This is a two-course online program that teaches learners everything about quantum computing. This allows learners to distinguish between quantum computing and classical computing, understand algorithms, and understand a variety of quantum applications.

Quantum Computing by Udemy: This course covers basic integrals related to quantum computing, such as superposition, entanglement, ultra-high density coding, and quantum gates. This course thoroughly covers the basics for learners to further their learning.

Quantum Quest: This is a course offered in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam and QuSoft. This course is ideal for high school students and beginners who want to pursue a career in quantum computing.

Top 3 Educational Institutions Offering Courses University of Wisconsin-Madison: The University offers a Master’s degree in Quantum Science and Technology. It aims to solve complex problems and understand the physical world using quantum technology. Duke University: The University’s Quantum Research Department is working to create powerful quantum systems that have the potential to perform numerous calculations in quantum superposition and other related areas. MIT: MIT offers a full set of courses that introduce students to quantum computing, quantum mechanics, and the various programming languages ​​used. The course also included learning hands-on course processes and methods such as simulation, evaluation, case studies, and tools.

Top 5 recruiters in this role

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc: The company uses disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing to innovate innovative technologies for researchers from diverse backgrounds.

JP Morgan Chase: JP Morgan Chase uses Quantum at FinTech Services to protect client accounts and make better investment choices. The development of new quantum technologies and applications to improve customer service and improve workflow productivity is one of its main goals.

AT & T: AT & T has a powerful quantum division that innovates new technologies. We are also collaborating with other well-known quantum companies to advance research procedures and promote business growth.

IBM: The IBM Quantum service provides solutions to certain complex computational problems that may not be possible without a supercomputer. Its Quantum Stack allows customers to explore the next level of Quantum Solutions that are unmatched.

Microsoft: The Microsoft Quantum ecosystem offers unprecedented possibilities for solving the most complex business challenges. Over the years, the company has achieved endless breakthroughs in innovation and classical and quantum computing.

