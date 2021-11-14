Google Pixel 6 gets camera-based heart and respiratory rate tracking





Google has launched a camera-based heart rate and respiratory rate tracking deployment on Pixel 6.

Highlights Some Google Pixel 6 users can find heart rate and breath tracking features in Early Access. The heart rate and breathing tracker works using the built-in camera. The heart rate and breathing tracker works using the built-in camera. The ability to use the camera to check heart rate and respiration was not available in the Pixel 6 series at the time of launch.

Google is reported to have added heart rate tracking and respiration tracking to the newly launched Pixel 6 via the Google Fit app. This feature was already available to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a users. However, for some reason, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did not have this feature so far.

As mentioned earlier, Google Fit is pushing this new feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro that will allow more people to monitor their respiratory health.

If you have Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and want to see if they have these features, open the Google Fit app and open them.[参照]>[バイタル]Go to. The heart tracking feature uses the rear camera of your mobile phone to track subtle changes in finger color.

On the other hand, to measure respiratory rate, place your head and upper torso in front of the front camera of your smartphone and breathe normally. As far as accuracy is concerned, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will appear in a good position when there is enough light.

Google smartphones do not have built-in hardware that can natively track your heart rate. Instead, it uses a camera to detect finger color changes and provide a rating.

The old Pixel Fit app has a dedicated button to enable the flashlight, but the Pixel 6 doesn’t seem to have an option. In other words, a bright environment is required for accurate reading.

Heart rate tracking and respiration tracking will be rolled out less than a week after Google pushed the new adaptive sound feature to the Pixel 6 series. This new feature is claimed to improve the sound quality from the phone speakers by adjusting the equalizer settings to suit the environment.

There are also rumors that Google is continuing to introduce facial recognition to the Pixel 6 series.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 faces some challenges, and many device-related issues have surfaced since its release. Some users are complaining about the new pixels that will take forever to register their fingerprints. In response to growing concerns, Google said it was due to enhanced security algorithms.

