That’s why we can’t underestimate the importance of good design in health care.





Carina Weijma is the director of Carwei and Deputy Tractor International, a leading sector in the Netherlands for high-tech systems and materials. She studied cultural studies and Italian at the University of Amsterdam and has a network in Italy. Karina thinks about the relationship between technology and values ​​in her work and everyday life. Trust and collaboration are important topics in her work.

The COVID-19 self-test is itself a micro world of waste separation. If you are serious about waste separation, you may be wondering which part of the box and which bin you should throw the test components into. This is reminiscent of a joke about separating waste from used tea bags (squeezed tea, bags). , Paper labels, and strings.

When it comes to sustainability, design and usage, have you ever opened a drug package and were surprised by the long leaflet? Did you really need a clear explanation of when and how to bust out the pill? And who has ever lost his way in the hospital?

This reveals that Dutch design and Dutch creative thinking have not only provided a world-famous clear sign at Schiphol Airport, but are of paramount importance to all aspects of the health sector. These domains are converging in the areas of design and health care. The transition in the healthcare sector can get a lot from Dutch design and Dutch brains. After all, it’s all about a user-focused design called “human-centric” and the patient’s central role. And if possible, it’s also sustainable.

apply!Dutch Design Week

At Dutch Design Week in Breeint Eindhofen in October 2021, the Health Embassy, ​​run by the Dutch Design Foundation, will feature healthcare professionals, researchers, locals, patients, students and local manufacturers. Housing companies, supermarkets, tech companies, artists and designers are working together to create a wider, more diverse, more comprehensive and more sustainable medical environment.

Here are some examples that emphasize how important Dutch design thinking is in health care applications: The user interface design enables healthcare employees to acquire knowledge and educate themselves, making remote surgery especially easy even in cataract surgery. Serious games drive behavioral changes, such as choosing a healthy diet through the app. A well-designed app, for example, helps patients relearn to walk with their prostheses. In addition, bacterial-free hospital clothing based on shark fin weaving technology contributes to a safer hospital environment.

More than having creative SME opportunities outside the Netherlands when considering that the Netherlands not only has the best health care system in the world, but is also an exporter of healthcare products to other countries. It is worth discussing in detail. For example in Germany. Germany is the largest exporter for the Netherlands. As a result, it also applies to the creative sector, especially manufacturing companies. Want to know more about what’s happening at the cutting edge of Dutch “creative design and health”? And what are the opportunities in the international market, especially in Germany? Next, we will attend a digital conference on December 20th for Dutch SMEs working in this area. You can register (for free) from this link. This session is a collaboration between top sector life sciences & health, task force healthcare and top sector creative industries.

Architecturally designed medical institution

Return to the remarks about the hospital. We all want to avoid hospitals during this COVID-19 period, but we expect our medical staff to be at their best. That’s a lot of work. Have you ever stopped thinking about the work environment of these people? Consider how good architectural design of medical facilities can contribute to the obligations these people carry out for the benefit of society.

According to a study by Delft University of Technology architect Dr.ir AnneMarie Eijkelenboom, hospital staff are generally less satisfied with the level of comfort than office building staff. This is because hospitals are complex buildings and not everyone has the same preference for a particular work environment (think about the different tasks that reception staff, diagnostic researchers, professionals, etc. have). please). Also, not everyone has the same sensitivity when it comes to the work environment (consider drafts, cold weather, equipment effects, work while standing primarily, etc.).

According to literature studies, staff generally suffer more from building shortcomings than patients. A possible reason is that this is related to their daily working environment where they spend their time year after year. Patients are well cared for, but hopefully they will leave the building at some point. Studies have shown that it is actually possible to create profiles based on the preferences of hospital staff. These settings can be used as a tool to create a hospital building design that better suits your needs and requirements. Find out here how architects can influence buildings, which play a very important role in our healthcare system.

Conclusion

Creative solutions help the well-being of patients, nursing staff, and users. So, in conclusion, many technical solutions and innovations can be devised for the healthcare sector, so whether a good design ultimately feels safe for a particular solution and environment for the patient or caregiver. Is decided.

This article was written thanks to Dr. Anne Marie Eijkelenboom’s dissertation, Embassy Health of the Dutch Design Foundation, and Taskforce Health Care.

Photo: Philips uses a series of animated stories, including Disney’s beloved Yoda, to study how the Philips Ambient Experience can improve the experience of patients and clinicians during pediatric MRI examinations.

