Google’s 2.4 billion appeal loss says about Big Tech’s business model





Google has been fined 2.4 billion (2.1 billion) for disrupting competition in the EU after the 2017 decision was upheld by an appeal by a general court in the European Union. This is a story that dates back more than 15 years, and the European Commission has accused tech giants of using search results to prioritize comparative shopping services over competitors.

The fines, some of which are sent directly to Britain under the EU withdrawal agreement, are also evidence of a long battle with Big Tech by competition commissioner Marguerite Vestager. She suffered a catastrophic defeat in July 2020 when the same court overturned the 13 billion fines imposed on Apple for its elaborate but legitimate tax avoidance scheme.

But this time, the flow has changed and the message is clear. Regulators do not allow Google and its fellow tech giants to direct consumers to their products. As a result, you may need to rethink your entire business model. Most services are free to use, but the Internet, where consumers pay for providing personal data, may be terminated.

Proceedings against Google

It all started in 2005 when a British couple, Adam and Shibaunraf, developed Foundem, a new service for comparative shopping. Google had its own comparison service named Froogle (now Google Shopping), but it simply doesn’t work because it was independently acknowledged in an internal document in 2006.

Foundem noticed that it was demoted from Google search results. Unless you specifically search for it, it will only appear after a few pages have been viewed. Foundem never actually took off unless the consumer was redirected from the dominant search engine.

Suspecting that Google might be limiting competition, Adam and Shibaun Ruff tried to persuade the company to give them some visibility. In 2009, they gave up and filed a complaint with the European Commission against Google over the abuse of their dominant position.

Over the years, several other comparison services such as Expedia and Yelp have added to the complaint. They also tried to compete with Google, but only saw their website suddenly pushed to the bottom of search results by the dominant search algorithm.

Later, Google competitors in other markets began to blame American companies for anti-competitive practices. For example, there were complaints that Google forced Android phones to pre-install free Google software. Second, Google forced advertisers to use the company’s services when they wanted to advertise on YouTube. Overall, Google is fighting a long series of similar proceedings in an appeal against the Commission.

This is where Google’s fines for Froogle really get worse. This is far from the largest imposed by the European Commission, but it could be the most important as it is likely to be used as a precedent in future appeals.

Big tech and consumer rights

Internet companies like Facebook and Google make money by cashing customer data to show customer-related search and display ads. They build real estate for companies such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Shopping, YouTube and try to keep them in the real estate when consumers leave one service.

Google’s property is called the Alphabet, and 80% of Alphabet’s revenue comes from Google advertising. This problem arises when companies like Google try to keep consumers in their property by interfering with their competitors.

Google and other tech giants collect information from so many different sources that they know almost everything about us. The current logic of judgment is that these sources need to act as separate entities.

In the future, the Google Maps or Flight Comparison experience may no longer use information about users owned by Google. Alternatively, the company needs to share data with its competitors. At the same time, Google may not be able to pre-install the service on Android smartphones, forcing consumers to have a fair choice of alternatives to Gmail, Maps, or YouTube.

The proceedings also support different approaches to competition policy in the EU and the United States. The main purpose of competition policy in both the United States and Europe is to protect consumers.

But in the United States, competition officials concluded in a similar case in 2013 that the actions of tech giants would not hurt consumers. Their intuition was that enriching Google would make consumers happy, and consumers could pass on their personal data to the company.

Of course, consumers may seem unwilling to give privacy just because they don’t know how much Google knows and how much money they make from their data. For example, when people began to realize that Facebook’s real estate, Meta, was looking for a way to make money from WhatsApp users, it caused a lot of turmoil.

European regulators are taking a radically different approach. Their reasoning goes back 20 years after they first fined Microsoft for pre-installing Media Player and Internet Explorer on Windows 95, the mainstream operating system of the time.

The same essential objection has been applied to Google. By blocking competitors from entering the market, consumers lose the potential benefits of innovation. With that logic, we enjoy Google’s free services. Because if they get the chance to develop, they don’t know how good the alternatives are.

The European Union’s general court has established the Commission’s view that Google’s actions are anti-competitive. Google may try to appeal to the European Court of Justice, but the general court’s ruling will continue to guide the next few years and is likely to have a significant impact on consumers.

If tech giants can’t make money from their current business model, they can either charge them directly or create a more transparent system where they can recognize the value of their data and sell it freely. , You need to find another source of income. Whether the United States will follow, and who the UK chooses to work with if antitrust laws begin to diverge radically across the Atlantic, is now the next big question.

Lancaster University Article by Renault Fucat, Senior Lecturer of Economics, Faculty of Business Administration, Lancaster University

This article has been republished from Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

