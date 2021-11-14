Four Israeli Innovations in Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021





On Wednesday, Time magazine published a list featuring 2021’s “100 Best Inventions”: “Change Our Way of Life” and “Make the World Better, Smarter, and A little More Fun.” This year, four Israeli innovations have made a list. In 2020, the magazine focused on six works developed by Israel.

International lists include artificial intelligence, apps and software, augmented reality and virtual reality, beauty, home appliances, design, education, entertainment, fitness, food, medicine, robotics, travel, toys, games and more.

Among them, breakthrough inventions include COVID-19 and malaria vaccines, emotional support robots for hospitalized children, environmentally friendly dyes for jeans, and brand new pasta forms. increase.

These inventions “change the way we think about our lives, our work, our play, and what’s possible,” the magazine said last week.

To compile a list of the best inventions of 2021, the magazine said it has solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world across various categories through the online application process. He then evaluated each candidate for several key factors such as creativity, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and influence.

The four Israeli innovations on the list are:

OrCam read

The OrCam Read Digital Reader is now in the Accessibility category of the Time best Inventors list.

OrCam Read is an assistive technology that supports people with reading challenges, such as dyslexia, mild to moderate vision loss, reading fatigue, and people who read large amounts of text. Handheld devices were developed by OrCam, a Jerusalem-based company known for AI artificial vision and hearing devices and wearable apparel to help the visually and hearing impaired.

OrCam Technologies was founded in 2010 by Professor Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram. This is the same pair that founded Mobileye, a vision technology provider for advanced assistive systems and autonomous driving, which Intel acquired in 2017 for $ 15.3 billion.

OrCam Read is a supportive reading technique that supports reading tasks. courtesy.

Launched in 2020, the $ 1,190 OrCam Read reads all pages or screens of text from printed or digital sources such as newspapers, books, product labels, computers and smartphones. This is done completely offline without the need for an internet connection, allowing instant voice communication while ensuring data privacy.

“When the user points the laser frame of the device at a page of the screen displaying a book, menu, advertisement, or text and presses a button, the device instantly utters it in a very natural-sounding voice. You can also read the text in multiple languages, “says the publication. From ancient times, tell your favorite story again.

In December, OrCam was also named Best of Innovation in the Accessibility category by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) OrCam Read Digital Reader.

This is the second time OrCam products have created TIME’s 100 best invention list. In 2019, OrCam’s innovative My Eye 2.0 was listed in the accessibility category. Wearable devices convey visual information through a small, intuitive smart camera attached to the user’s glasses and read text printed on any surface through a small speaker in the user’s ear.

Percept AIM

Percepto AIM is now in the Artificial Intelligence category of the TIME list.

Percepto is the developer of drone-based autonomous and aerial inspection solutions for asset monitoring and compliance of industrial sites. Founded in 2014 by Dor Abuhasira, Sagi Blonder, Raviv Raz and Ariel Avital, the company uses drones and robots to more efficiently inspect infrastructure such as power lines, industrial land, power plants, refineries and mines. And developed a software program to monitor. And safe and frequent. The software program Percepto AIM (Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring) states, “Operate future remote operations centers to assess risk, minimize downtime, increase efficiency, increase safety and reduce operating costs. We do, “says Percepto.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter Subscribe Percepto’s Sparrow Drone Sparrow is integrated with Percepto AIM, the company’s solution for remote autonomous inspection and monitoring.courtesy

According to the magazine, the software routinely automates a fleet of drones and robots, retrieves data and understands it. Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira said that foresight could prevent the tragedy of these environments, which seems to occur every month.

Dor Abuhasira, CEO of Percepto, said in his presentation: “Percepto has created a new paradigm for industrial facility inspection by integrating AI and autonomous robot management with advanced visual data analysis. Being on this list is a testament to this achievement. Thanks to TIME’s editors and staff for their recognition. “

Replace

Israeli agricultural startup SupPlant has been listed in the Sustainability category for its unique agricultural technology.

SupPlant has developed autonomous irrigation based on IoT. The company has created soil and plant-based AI-enabled sensors that tell farmers exactly when and how much water to feed, based on algorithms that calculate plant needs, soil moisture, and climatic conditions.

Agricultural tractor.Photograph by deposit photo

Founded in 2015, the agricultural company aims to address the impact of global warming on smallholders around the world, as 76% of farmers grow crops on less than 2 hectares worldwide. Designed for 450 million smallholders.

The system provides a low-cost irrigation solution without the need for significant capital investment in terrestrial hardware, enabling small-scale producers to benefit from adaptive irrigation strategies, the company said. is showing. SupPlants technology aims to address the impact of global warming on smallholders around the world, with 76% of farmers growing crops on less than 2 hectares, resulting in 450 million people worldwide. Designed for smallholders in.

SupPlant’s sensorless irrigation technology.screenshot

According to company data, the company’s technology grew 1,200% in 2020 and is currently used by farmers in 14 countries, with tests in Mexico reducing water consumption of mango crops by 15% and yields. Was found to have increased by 20%.

SupPlant’s solution is a concrete example of how technology can improve our world, and practical use that allows farmers to turn into wise irrigation decisions by discussing with food-producing plants. Provides insights. $ 10 million investment in SupPlant in June.

ElectReon

ElectReon is an Israeli wireless smart road tech startup listed in the transportation sector of TIME’s best invention list.

Founded in 2013, Elect Reon has developed a system for charging electric vehicles (EVs) in full motion using a copper coil located below the center lane of the road. The coil is covered with pavement and is powered by an underground system that is charged by a receiver or multiple receivers installed under the vehicle. Instead of carrying heavy batteries, which have a limited driving range and a short lifespan, electric vehicles continue to receive power while driving on these smart roads.

Elect Reon’s smart road in Sweden. Photo: Elect Reon

Part of the company’s goals are to make EVs lighter and more efficient and reduce the environmental costs of battery manufacturing by allowing EVs to have smaller batteries or not. Is to do.

ElectReon has many partnerships in Europe to pilot smart road technology on long haul trucks. There is also a program in Tel Aviv with Dan Bus Company for wireless charging of electric buses. The company said it plans to expand to North America.

In August, Elect Reon announced that former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will join the startup as president of the company.

Former President Reuven Rivlin joined Israeli smart road technology company Electreon in August 2021.Photo: Coby Gideon / GPO, Electreon

We are honored that the ElectReons wireless charging solution has been approved by TIME. We are working to raise awareness of the feasibility of this technology, which maximizes vehicle efficiency for fleet owners, reduces fuel costs, and reduces carbon emissions throughout their life cycle. Of Elect Reon. As the deployment expands rapidly around the world, we anticipate that this technology will play a key role in accelerating the large-scale transition to full electrification, with ongoing and outstanding support from industry and government. We look forward to continuing to build tomorrow’s transportation infrastructure. Partners I have experienced so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/11/israeli-inventions-best-time-magazine-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos