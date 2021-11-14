Forbes Magazine: Abandon Google Chrome Now | News





A few years ago I wrote a column titled “Google Chrome Makes People Stupid”. I was a little worried that The Transcript would even print something with such a potentially offensive title, but scary, they stepped up and printed it as they did. bottom.

Now, Forbes magazine puts a lot of emphasis on this issue and came to almost the same conclusions I made about the browser that Google calls Chrome. Google Chrome is a privacy nightmare.

Things became interesting last March when Forbes writer Zack Doffman wrote why Google Chrome shouldn’t be used after a new privacy disclosure. In his column, in addition to Google’s privacy crimes like me, I described a new malicious privacy breach committed by Google Chrome. In August, Forbes followed up with Doffmans why Google Chrome should be removed after allowing new tracking.

Then in September, Forbes writer Kate OF laherty urged people to quit Google Chrome and switch to a more secure browser. Mozilla Firefox is her number one choice. Next, Forbes published a warning in the Doffmans column about Google’s Chrome’s latest tracking nightmare in October and ran “Why you need to remove Google Chrome on your phone” last November.

Wow. I think Forbes is becoming one of my favorite magazines. They certainly seem to have some sharp tech writers who are interested in giving people straight skinny rather than offering more pubs for the masses.

So what’s the fuss? It’s important to understand who Google is and what their browser product called Google Chrome actually does.

First, Google isn’t. Google is not a hilarious band of brainiac hippies working to make the world a better place. Google is not run by an enlightened crusade of social justice or human rights defenders. Google should not be trusted. Google is not your friend.

Google is an advertising company. Everything they do, every product they make, and every cute graphic they post on google.com is carefully and scientifically crafted for that purpose.

There is nothing wrong with it. I want all companies to be the best in their work and make as much money as possible in the process. At the same time, it is important for us and our customers to be fully aware of what is really happening with browser products such as Google and Google Chrome.

Wait a minute; did you say we are Google customers? To be honest, we are not a Google customer. We are a Google product. We are products, and the more personal information Google can collect about us, the more money they make.

Also be aware that Google services are not free. That they are free is a pure Google promotion. The idea that Google’s services are free is probably the biggest internet scam of the 21st century. The price we pay is personal information and personal privacy when feeding to Google’s advertising machines.

Google Chrome users travel around the Internet without knowing that Google products and services such as Google Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Docs are just huge vacuum cleaners. We sell scraps of personal information we have, and that information for billions of dollars a year.

That’s why people get stupid when using Google Chrome. That’s why Google Chrome is a privacy nightmare. That’s why Forbes’ great writers agree that people should stop using Google Chrome and actually get rid of it. How to go, Forbes.

CISSP’s Dave Moore has been repairing computers in Oklahoma since 1984. He is the founder of the non-profit Internet Safety Group Ltd. and also teaches training workshops for the Internet Safety Community. He can be contacted at 919-9901 or internetsafetygroup.org.

