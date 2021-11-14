The best weapon in Battlefield 2042





As with MOBAs and MMORPGs, it’s important to keep up with the meta to gain an edge in shooters.

Battlefield 2042’s huge map allows players to test their creativity and devise new strategies for fighting enemies. However, no matter how you decide to play a particular map, you may need to outperform your opponents if you have a large number to stay in the match. To do this without sweating, you need a decent goal. Combine with some of the best weapons in Battlefield 2042 to give you a chance to win.

Using the best weapons can give you an edge over enemies using less powerful weapons. Of course, not all skirmishes will be won, but the odds of survival are high.

The best weapons on Battlefield 2042 will change naturally over time with balance updates and new additions from future DLC. If you decide to use the best weapons from Battlefield 2042, check the power rankings after each major patch.

This is the best weapon on Battlefield 2042.

M5A3 M5A3 – Screenshot via EA

It’s hard to make mistakes with assault rifles. They tend to be the most reliable weapon class in most shooters and are perfect for the versatility of Battlefield 2042.

The M5A3 is one of the easiest weapons to control in Battlefield 2042. It’s easy to aim because there is little recoil. You can also use a long-range scope with your weapon for even more versatility. It’s not as effective as a sniper rifle for long-range kills, but it can kill a few players from a distance.

LCMG LCMG – Screenshot via EA

When jumping into a building full of players, you need to get as many players out as possible before everyone understands what’s going on. Light machine guns are perfect for that job.

The LCMG is one of Battlefield 2042’s most powerful weapons and can be used in a variety of situations. With a steady aim, you can defeat enemies from a distance, and it is a familiar pick from short to medium distances.

Loadouts are key in deciding how to use LCMG in a match. Weapon attachment options are generally diverse, allowing you to abruptly catch enemy players at medium to long distances.

Screenshot via K30 K30-EA

The size of the Battlefield 2042 map allows players to take on different playstyles during the match. You can start with a sniper rifle and cover a range, but you can switch it to a close range weapon to help your team while controlling the area.

Also known as the KRISS Vector, the K30 SMG is one of the best choices for close range combat due to its high rate of fire and excellent time-to-kill ratio. This weapon shreds enemies from close range, but does not give the same success rate at medium or long range.

PBX-45 PBX -24 – Screenshot via EA

The K30 is a submachine gun that can be used in all cases of speed. However, players who like the SMG but want a little control over their purpose may prefer the PBX-45.

The PBX-45’s recoil is low, but at the expense of firing rate. Unlike the K30, the PBX-45 can pick off enemies from medium range, so trade-offs usually show their value in medium range combat.

Screenshots via AK-24 AK-24-EA

The AK-24 is a heavy-duty assault rifle. Compared to other assault rifles, the use of the AK-24 can be a bit difficult at first, mainly due to the recoil of the gun.

The high damage output of the AK-24 is accompanied by high recoil as well. In other words, only players who have control over their weapons can get the most out of their weapons. You can deck the loadout to help the recoil. This greatly improves weapon use cases.

SWS-10 Screenshot via SWS-10-EA

Even if you enjoy playing Battlefield 2042 in a close quarters setup, you may need to pick up a sniper rifle just to defeat the enemy snipers that are pulling your team apart.

Headshots with the SWS-10 shoot enemies with a single shot, but keep a backup nearby in case you miss a shot. Teammates who can defeat enemies and protect their backs after a body shot make SWS-10 safer and easier to use.

DM7 DM-7 – Screenshot via EA

The DM7 is an AR style carbine. Semi-automatic weapons are good for long-range combat, but they can be better than some other weapons on the list, such as LCMG.

Given that the weapons are designed for long range, it certainly doesn’t look good to be the best in your own game with the LMG. However, this weapon is relatively easy to use and may feel more comfortable for some players. If you are not planning short range combat, the DM7 is suitable for medium to long range long-term use.

