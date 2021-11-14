Google NestCam with Floodlight Review: Excellent Security Camera, Cumbersome Design





If you want to install one outdoor security camera at home, the floodlight camera is the best choice. There is a light and camera in one unit to capture all the actions, no need to puncture the wall for battery charging or power cable. Floodlight cams can be installed wherever there is existing outdoor lighting. That win-win smart home device. The only drawbacks are the high initial price and more complex installation.

Unfortunately, the new Google Nest Cam ($ 280) with floodlight doesn’t solve any of these issues. It is one of the more expensive floodlight cams and the design and installation process is the strangest. However, despite these failures, its excellent floodlight camera has several advantages over the growing competition.

These benefits include built-in battery backup in the event of a power outage, intelligent motion sensing that keeps the floodlights on all the time when the moths are flying, and turned on to much faster alerts that are essential for security cameras. Includes device processing.

7.5 out of 10

Good stuff Nice bright light with good control Quick and free smart alerts Reliable performance 24/7 recording option ($) Built-in backup battery Bad stuff Lower image quality than previous Nest Cams Needed for security use No subscription plan Sirens or useful sound alerts Insufficient app implementation Designed exclusively for horizontal installation

The floodlit Nest Cam is functionally a Google Nest Cam (indoor / outdoor), magnetically connected to a motion-sensing light that produces two powerful 2,400 lumens. It features 1080p HD video with the same camera specifications, with night vision, 130 degree diagonal viewing, bidirectional audio, IP54 weathering, and built-in battery.

You can also record up to 3 hours of event-based video clips for free, with free smart alerts about movement, people, cars and animals.

Siren is one of the features that NestCam lacks

The specs are comparable to the competition, but the field of view is the narrowest at 10 degrees. Ring offers 140 degrees with its Platelet Cam Plus ($ 180), and the Eufys $ 300 option features a 360 degree rotation camera and 2K video. This is the same resolution that Arlo offers on batteries. Powered by FloodCamPro 3 ($ 250). AC adapter. The new Wyze Timeout Cam has the option of two cameras, allowing you to explore two angles, each over 130 degrees.

The floodlighted NestCam is the same camera as the Google NestCam. It is magnetically mounted and wired via a short magnetic cable.

Sirens are one of the missing features of NestCam found in all competitions. If you’re paying for Nest Aware, you have the option of calling 911 directly from the app, but the lack of a big alarm to scare potential intruders is a big omission here. Plus, both Eufy and Wyze have onboard storage options, so you don’t have to pay for a cloud subscription to view your recorded video.

If you use Google Nest Cam and plan to use this camera as a security device, a Nest Aware subscription (starting at $ 6 per month) is a must. You can get a free 3-hour recording triggered by the event, which isn’t very effective if someone is crawling around the property at 1am, but you won’t get an alert until you wake up at 6am.

The subscription adds 30 or 60 days of event-based recording, 24/7 continuous recording, great Family Faces capabilities, and voice alerts for carbon monoxide and smoke alarms only. This is not very useful for outdoor cameras. I miss the bark of dogs and people talking warnings on the old Nest IQ cams.

Google Nest Cam is designed to be installed on the wall, not under the eaves. However, even with this slightly strange setting, it worked well as a security camera.

My colleague Dan Seifert reviewed Google Nest Cam. His idea applies here. This is a great camera with decent video quality. Still, it’s not as good as the Nest IQ camera, which has a 4K sensor and long digital zoom that makes it easy to focus on details such as name badges and license plates. Also, the camera cannot automatically zoom and pan as its predecessor can (and Arlo can). This is a useful feature for outdoor security cameras, which allows you to track someone around your property.

Daytime footage is sufficient to identify a person, but it is pixelated as soon as you zoom in.

However, when combined with floodlights, Google Nest Cam captures crisp images at night, and the added lumens allow for full-color night vision. This doesn’t help with distance, but it gets more detailed.

Google also has a good implementation of lighting control, allowing you to control floodlights just like any other smart light. You can turn it on and off, and darken or brighten it with voice control or the Google Home app. You can also add them to your routine to turn them on on departure and off on your return home.

Since it is a security light, it is bright even in dimly lit places, so I do not intend to use it as an outdoor accent light.

Nighttime footage is crisp and clear (up to 20 feet) and becomes full color when the floodlight is on (triggered by the person detection in this clip).

There is also enough control to determine what triggers the light when. You can select one or more of motion, live viewing, and any camera event (people, animals, vehicles, etc.) to activate the lights at night. You can also use four daylight detection options to determine how dark you need to be before you come. on. There is also a setting for how long the once activated light will stay on, from 10 seconds to 5 minutes. In the home app, you can also turn it on or off like a normal light without a timeout.

There is ample control to determine what triggers the light when.

These options have significantly reduced the frequency of illuminating the sides of the house where the camera is located. I set it to turn on only when I saw a person, and created an activity zone that cuts out the path of a neighbor next to me. It turned on much less often than the ring flood camera (which also has human detection) installed on the other side of my house.

The two floodlights of Nest Cams are controlled by the Google Home app in the same way as other smart lighting options. The option to create an activity zone in combination with smart motion alerts prevents floodlights from becoming active frequently.

This camera has two main issues: the Google Home app and design. Let’s start with the app. The Home app does a few things well, including lighting control. It’s also great that the floodlights are set up like any other light in the app. However, it is not suitable for displaying and managing security cameras.Specifically, the timeline view is clunky and the route to the event display is complicated (although in the end).[完全な履歴]I like the mini GIFs I get when I visit the page). The old Nest app is much better, but Google is moving away from it, and frustratingly, this Nest camera can only be used with the Google app.

As a good example, there is no floodlight control on the camera part of the app. You can choose what to turn on in the camera settings, but you cannot adjust the brightness, turn it on or off, or dim it. Instead, you’ll need to tap about 6 times to go to the main Google Nest control page to do this. This is a frustrating user experience that feels like an oversight.

When it comes to design, Google thinks too much about this. Floodlight cameras are a simple concept. A light with a camera in the center. Most of what’s on the market today is very similar, but the floodlighted NestCam base is almost a foot long. This means that if you install it on the side wall of your house, the camera will extend outwards more than others, giving you better visibility of the motion sensor and the camera itself underneath. But if I put it under the eaves where all my existing floodlight wiring is (and I’m not alone here), it’s a very long and unsightly device hanging from the side of the house.

The awkward design makes Google Nest Cam awkward when installed under the eaves.

The installation of floodlights also needed attention, mainly due to this awkward placement. Wiring installation was similar to other floodlights. You should use a standard outdoor junction box to wire your home’s electrical wiring (especially if you’re new to wiring when you’re on a ladder, it’s highly recommended that you pay a professional to install it. Nest offers this for $ 179).

The problem was getting the correct angle of the camera. The very short wire that connects the Google Nest Cam to the floodlight left little room for usability, as it basically had to be installed upside down. I couldn’t angle it high enough to capture the entire desired area.

Thankfully, the flexibility of the light itself has been greatly increased, allowing the light to rotate completely back and forth and easily placed to cast the light where it’s needed, rather than in the next window.

Aside from the nasty design, the Google Nest Cam with floodlights worked very well in my tests. The light responds accurately to various motion events that are turned on only when a person, animal, or motion is selected.

The power cable, motion sensor, and microphone shown here are designed to fit under the camera, but when mounted under the eaves, they lie sideways. The power cable prevents the camera from being placed high on the magnetic mount.

The light uses a floodlight motion sensor, so it responds instantly to common motion events. Smart motion activation (for humans and animals) took 1-2 seconds longer because the camera relies on looking at the person or animal first.

The alert arrived on the iPhone 13 much faster than the Ring floodlight camera alert that Im is also testing, probably due to processing on the Nests device. However, the Nests Familiar Faces feature still needs work, and at some point he says he found me outside. In reality, it was pretty ridiculous Comcast technology that manipulated the connection.

If you’re investing in the Google Home ecosystem and the wiring is in place, the floodlighted Google Nest Cam is the best option. It’s a better choice than the battery Nest Cam and ArloTimeout Pro 3, the only other floodlight cameras that are fully integrated with the Google Home app (which allows you to view video on the app and Nest smart display). Arlo is similar in price and can be installed without wires in case of problems, but the lighting isn’t very flexible.

The new Nest Cam, which includes indoor / outdoor battery cams, indoor wired cams, and doorbell cams, will not work in other smart ecosystems. Therefore, if you are running an Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit smart home, you need to check out Ring, Eufy, Arlo, or Netatmos Smart Outdoor Camera. All of this works with Alexa, and Netatmo and Arlo also work with HomeKit.

Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

