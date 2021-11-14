New Apple Exclusive reveals major iPhone 14 upgrade





Leaks on the Apples iPhone 14 have already revealed a whole lot, including a brand new design, a super-large budget model, chipset limits, camera upgrades, and controversial pill-shaped punchholes. But now it’s definitely the biggest upgrade.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Concept Rendering

SHAILESH HARIHARAN / CONCEPTSIPHONE MORE FROM FORBESApple’Tic-Tac’chip causes iPhone 13 repair headache Gordon Kelly

In a new Q & A with the popular Apple site iDropNews, anonymous Talekomi LeaksApplePro revealed that Return Touch ID is still very effective on iPhone 14 Pro models just a week after the technology seemed to have been shot down. ..

It can be said that this function has been removed from the regular 14 series. However, it’s unclear if it will eventually appear, but it’s still being tested to see if it’s included in next year’s Pro lineup.

Bloombergs praised Apple’s insider Mark Gurman for saying earlier that in-display Touch ID was tested but not the iPhone 13 lineup. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense to reduce production demand by limiting this new information, especially the iPhone Pro model. When Touch ID comes back, it’s expected to be added to Face ID instead of replacing it, which is a big feature in the world of wearing masks.

Notches and punch holes

That’s not the only difference between the iPhone 14 model and the iPhone 14 Pro model. The move to punchhole displays mentioned above was widely rumored in 2022, but LeaksApplePro states that if that happens, it will also be a feature of the iPhone 14 Pro only.

Apple iPhone concept showing Touch ID in the display

EverythingApplePro

Super sizing for less

This news is disappointing for non-Pro buyers, but LeaksApplePro also shows that major changes will be made to the regular model of the iPhone 14. Next year’s iPhone lineup will consist of two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch devices, so the leaker says the iPhone 14 Mini is absolutely unlikely. This backs up the leak that Apple will replace the Mini with the rumored iPhone 14 Max and eventually offer big-screen (and perhaps big-battery) iPhones cheaper to Apple fans on a budget.

All of this creates something like a mixed bag for those who are waiting for a complete redesign of the iPhone 14. Apple is clearly aiming to widen the gap between Pro and non-Pro models. That said, the wise move may also mean that potential iPhone 13 upgradeers can skip this generation and buy the iPhone Pro model next year. Notice that the trade-in price of apples is falling.

