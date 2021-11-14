Google committed a shocking act of dignity





We have become very acceptable people.

If any company submits terms of use, we accept to agree to them without thinking or reading.

We accept toys our feelings when airlines pile up mysterious fares when they think they’ve got a fair deal to fly to Wisconsin.

And when we agree to a free trial of something, we accept that we never remember when the free trial ended.

As a result, I became insensitive to Google’s unique actions that could only be called “dignity.”

A tweet provided by my former CNET colleague Stephen Shankland revealed that Google’s Nest contacted him with a useful message.

Read the headline, “Free trial is only 5 days left.” “The free trial period for NestAware is about to end. Monthly subscriptions start at $ 6.”

Personally, it’s better to walk to Los Angeles and buy a pint of milk than to have a Google Snoopy camera near my house.

But, like Stephen did, I was impressed that there was a company here that not only licked lips when the free trial expired, but also started charging new monthly fees.

You may not be able to find this until your next credit card statement is displayed.

I didn’t think Google was a particularly decent company. After all, it’s a tech company, a company that has been pretending to be more than just an advertising company.

It enjoys chasing the people around it so that it can make money. The CEO gazed at Congress with a dull eye, arguing that Google’s mission was to “protect your privacy.”

But the fact that doing this little, human thing is a hassle wonders why other companies aren’t forced to do the same.

Companies do know that at least some of these free trialists feel fooled. They certainly know that messages like Nest Aware show not only the good intentions of the customer, but also the confidence in your own product.

For example, is it worth just picking $ 6 from a customer and seeing an angry cancellation of a paid subscription that they didn’t actually agree with after a month?

For too many companies, the answer seems to be yes. They take money and keep teasing.

It’s unlikely that you’ve signed up for a free trial and been warned when it expires. Indeed, I know that if you succumb to a free trial, it’s very likely that you’ll forget and get frustrated when you get a bill.

Unless there is some blissful reason, I really think the product is worth it.

Then everything welcomes Google for this inspiring act.

Now, about Chrome’s flaws and Google’s mediocre phone marketing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-committed-a-shocking-act-of-decency/

