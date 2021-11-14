Health insurance companies aim to upset the script of the consumer experience





For decades, US consumers have experienced interactions with health insurance providers that they find confused, bureaucratic, and indifferent. The care recommended by their doctor is mysteriously denied, the apparently required steps require weeks of paperwork and hoop jumps, invoices (and documents that look like invoices) cost amazing You will arrive at the mailbox you want to list. Sadly, these frustrating interactions were the norm in healthcare, but they may have gone forever at the time. Payers are now actively working to fix broken consumer experiences, strengthen distressed brands, and invest in tidying up technology and business process houses.

Leading tech company moving to its own healthcare consumer relationship

The reasons for this shift are largely related to changes in government regulation, the emergence of new types of payers like Oscar Health, and the increasingly aggressive move towards health care. This end could be the most important impetus, as companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are finally gaining attention in healthcare. If there’s one thing Big Tech knows how to do, it’s the consumer experience. Insurers understand that if they don’t start acting like DMVs and not like Amazon, they’ll get stuck in the backseat for the next evolution of healthcare.

Big Tech is a more serious and imminent threat to healthcare organizations than ever before. Changes in medical laws and regulations have fundamentally changed the way insurers manage risk and costs. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) makes it illegal to deny or claim far more insurance than health insurance. MACRA has made value-based care the reimbursement model of choice. Nowadays, CMS price transparency and interoperability rules make it much easier for healthcare consumers to shop, and it’s much harder for healthcare organizations to keep them in the dark. It has become.

All of this has created an environment in which Big Tech is in a better position to leverage their vast consumer relationships to advance health care and they are moving rapidly. Apple’s latest iOS health features are seen as an important step in their journey to be chosen as the consumer front end to take advantage of healthcare systems. Amazon intends to extend Amazon Care Services to major metropolitan areas across the country. Medical institutions in the United States have downplayed the Big Tech threat for years, but today they recognize that the threat is more imminent than ever and must take it very seriously.

Payers investing to counter the threat of big tech

When payers are trying to fend off Silicon Valley invaders, they can take advantage of the powerful benefits they have enjoyed as long-time incumbents. It has in-depth health care knowledge, existing customer relationships, and extensive data on consumers and providers. On the other side of the balance sheet, due to bureaucratic culture, outdated technology, data scattered in siled business units, poor customer service performance, and the perception that they are more of an obstacle than enablers. We are facing a crisis of reputation with consumers. care.

Payers are becoming more proactive and smarter about turning things around. They recognize that brand loyalty is a battleship and it takes a considerable amount of time and energy to change to a new headline. Health insurance is radically changing the way members interact, considering both front-end and back-end changes. Ultimately, they want to eliminate internal bureaucratic thinking and project a positive desire to please consumers. But they know that to do so, they need to think outside the box, leverage the expertise of other industries, and significantly improve their learning and communication with their customers.

A new era of consumer experience in health care

Today, health insurance takes member experience very seriously, investing in a wide range of new features to change the way it interacts with members and build a new reputation as a modern digitally driven consumer-centric organization. increase. These features include omni-channel communications, telemedicine services, digital intakes, care facilitation apps, and more. Everything is designed to facilitate better communication and play a more active role, leveraging clinical and billing data to help members interact intelligently and guide them to the care they need. .. These initiatives not only increase member loyalty and satisfaction, but also reduce long-term medical costs.

Focus on communication

The focus of payment organizations that want to be more consumer-centric is to change the way they communicate with their members. This includes leveraging conversational voice / chat interactions, in and outbound digital engagement apps and communication centers beyond telephone and fax machines to facilitate participation, compliance and completion of care. increase. Sophisticated digital communication modality is new to most health insurance. As a result, we are increasingly outsourcing partners with the cutting-edge consumer communication experience they need, including intelligent apps, bots, and call centers that generate customized interactions on the fly based on member data.

Another important aspect of consumer sentiment is to look at intergenerational and demographic differences in communication preferences. Young people and people in certain parts of the country tend to prefer secure text for digital or asynchronous communication over live conversations. Other groups, including many Medicare members, have been shown to respond very well to digital communications using structured options (for example, press 1 to confirm your booking). To build brand preferences across diverse communities, connect using paper, text, phone, web portals, apps, and be ready to adopt the next new form of priority communication. Communication function is required.

Take advantage of your incumbent

Knowing a lot about your customers is an important advantage. Amazon is renowned for collecting extensive data about consumers and using it to intelligently guide the shopping experience and make it incredibly easy to buy. Health insurance also knows a lot about its customers by creating detailed personal profiles that include clinical, financial and demographic data. They also tend to know a lot about the communities to which their members belong and the prominent health problems they face. This is a powerful resource, but it’s also a double-edged sword, as health insurance members expect insurance companies to be familiar with them. If an insurer fails to get data and communications correctly, it can come at a very high price to consumer loyalty.

A new era of payers at the heart of the health-consumer relationship is approaching us. Motivated by the Big Tech threat, payers are finally starting to catch up with other industries and innovatively use technology to provide consumers with the experience they expect. Innovators should be placed to take full advantage of this trend and work with experts on the technologies, best practices, and process improvements needed for long-term success.

Photo: marchmeena29, Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2021/11/health-insurers-look-to-flip-the-script-on-consumer-experience/

