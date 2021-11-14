iMessage: Nine Don’t Miss Features of Apple’s Messaging Platform





There’s something in the addictive iMessage blue bubble. I switch countless Android devices throughout the year, but iMessage is so appealing to me that I can’t quit my iPhone.

To be clear, it’s not because I’m looking down on the green bubble text messages I received from my friends using Android. This is because group conversations are great on iOS, and regular text messages can’t share full-size photos and videos.

For me, Apple’s chat platform feels much more complete. This is largely due to a very wide range of useful features that go beyond just typing a message and sending a link. Here is a list of my favorite iMessage features and how to use them.

iMessage is an important part of the Apple experience, and of course it is!

Adjust Jason Cipriani / CNET iMessage settings

[メッセージの設定]It’s a good idea to open the screen, spend a few minutes reviewing the various options, and customize the behavior of your messages. The most important thing is to double-check your send and receive settings.

I don’t know how many times I’ve been asked why some messages are showing up on my Mac or iPad ($ 270 on Amazon) but not on my iPhone (or vice versa). Fortunately, this is a simple fix.Do not use an email address, but set the message[送受信]Use only phone numbers in the section.

Or, if you don’t have an iPhone but are using iMessage on your Mac and iPad, make sure your send and receive settings are the same. This section details the process.

The rest of the settings include whether read receipts are used in all iMessage conversations, whether text messages (green bubbles) should be forwarded to other Apple devices, kept on the iPhone, how long the messages should be kept, etc. To decide. Your device etc. Take a few minutes to review each option to determine what the message will do.

If you’re new to iMessage and don’t know how to turn it on, skip it at the end of your post. We will cover the process there.

iCloud messages keep all sync and backups.

CNET backup via Jason Cipriani / iCloud iMessages

Having regular backups of iMessage conversations that sync across all Apple devices is another favorite advantage of Apple’s messaging platform. Apple uses iCloud to back up and sync message conversations, including text messages.

The short version of the procedure is:[設定]Open and[名前]Tap and[iCloud]Tap[メッセージ]Make sure the toggle next to is turned on.

Note that deleting a conversation from one device deletes the conversation from all devices. This means that if you choose to keep your conversation for only 90 days, an iCloud backup of your message will follow.

This section details iCloud messages and how to activate messages on your Mac.

Messages is a robust app with lots of hidden features.

Hide Jason Cipriani / CNET alerts and prevent numbers from sending messages.

Sending and receiving messages with the Messages app is easy. It’s also easy to distinguish between iMessage and text messages. If the message you send is green, it’s a text message. If the bubble is blue, you’re talking to a fellow iMessage user.

Here are 10 tips that go beyond the basics of sending and receiving messages. For example, swipe left on a conversation to mute individual conversations,[アラートを非表示]You can select. This is especially useful if you’re in a noisy group that can’t stop talking about last night’s football game.

Please also use the new search function. With the Messages app, you can search for photos, links, attachments and text in conversations. Just open the Messages app and tap the search bar at the top.

You can use Apple Cash to pay people via the iPhone messaging app.

Send money to iPhone users via Patrick Holland / CNET Apple Pay-like Venmo

As with Venmo and Square Cash, you can use Apple Pay to send and receive money within your iMessage conversations.

The process is simple. Set up ApplePayCash and link your debit card to your account. Apple Pay settings use the Apple Pay app in iMessage to pay rent, ask friends for money to split your dinner bill, or randomize enough cash to cover a cup of coffee. You can send it to someone.

Also, if you send a message containing the amount to someone, the number will be underlined. That is, you (or the recipient) can tap it to launch Apple Pay with the numbers already entered. Super cool.

There are many others, but thankfully there is a complete guide to answering protracted questions.

The confetti screen effect is probably my favorite, but I need to use more.

Increase Jason Cipriani / CNET iMessage personality up to 11

Did you know that you can add easy-going animations and fun stickers to your messages? That’s true. Another fun tool to use is the emoji converter. After typing a message, tap the emoji button on your keyboard and iOS will automatically search for words that can be converted to emoji. Using emoji is a pretty cool and easy way, without having to scroll through everything.

Includes some other fun effects:

Bubble effects and screen effects for individual messages Ability to drag and drop stickers from packs onto photos or messages Built-in image search that returns some of the best GIFs to send memo text and animoji conversation messages

Find ways to bring as much fun and interaction as you can to your iMessage conversations, and walk through all and some of them.

Your iMessage profile allows you to show off your personality.

Jason Cipriani / CNET Take the time to set up a Memoji profile-it’s worth it

Speaking of personality, you may have noticed that you can now use Memoji to set your own profile icon. It’s so much fun, incredibly easy, and easily overlooked or skipped when setting up a new iPhone. Not only can you show off your personality with photos and memos, but once your friends and contacts have set it up, the conversation thread in the messaging app will start to become more vibrant thanks to everyone’s profile picture.

Open the Messages app, tap the three dot icon in the upper right corner, then[名前と写真を編集]Tap to edit the photo and contact name. You can then take a photo, use a memo, or use a photo in your photo gallery.

From now on, every time you update a photo or name, the contacts you share the information with will receive a request to use the new photo.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Use read receipt only for critical people

One of my favorite features of iMessage is the ability to disable read receipts for everyone who sends me a message and enable it for certain contacts. For me, that means I read the receipt 99% of the time, but they know that the only exceptions are wives and children, who have seen important messages.

That way, if you receive a message from a friend or colleague, you don’t have to respond the moment you open the message. This is especially true during tasks that require great care (I often do). ..

To turn on read confirmation for individual contacts, open the iMessage thread and tap the contact’s photo at the top of the screen. next,[情報]After tapping[開封確認メッセージを送信]Turn on.

If you want to use the same option in reverse and leave read confirmation on for all users, you can turn off read confirmation for a particular contact. This means that you can always send a message, leave read confirmation on for all other users, and disable read confirmation for anyone asking why you left it read.

Chat with the company for help.

Jason Cipriani / CNET chats with companies about customer service issues via iMessage

iMessage isn’t just about friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. You can also talk to companies about things like ordering in Newegg, or report fraudulent Apple Card transactions to Goldman Sachs in the Messages app.

Companies using Apple Business Chat are easy to find, and most companies list a “Chat with Messages” button on their support page or app. Just tap it to start the conversation. Currently, there is no way to search for a company name in iMessage.

Learn more about how Apple Business Chat works. Here you will also find a complete list of companies that offer Business Chat services.

The iPhone has many great features, one of which is iMessage. definitely.

Set up Sarah Tew / CNET iMessage

When you set up your Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac), you’ll be prompted to sign in to your iCloud account using your Apple ID. When you sign in, Apple will automatically turn on iMessage and link to the email address and iPhone phone number you use for your Apple ID.

If you’re only using iMessage on devices that don’t have a phone number, such as your Mac or iPad, iMessage depends on your email address.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad[メッセージ]Go to and make sure the switch labeled iMessage at the top of the screen is in the on position.

Once you’ve mastered iMessage, check out all the hidden tricks in iOS 15. Once that’s done, check for features that are still missing.

I’m playing now: Look at this: Cool things to do with iMessage’s Google app

2:01

Initially published in January 2020, it has been updated frequently.

