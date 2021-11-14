Why is the app removed from the Google Play store?





I’ve been to the Google Play Store looking for an app that I once vowed to have, but now I can’t find it anywhere. Don’t worry, you won’t be crazy. Android apps are retrieved from the Play Store for a variety of reasons.

For example, a developer could pull down an app, or Google could remove an app because it violated one of its policies. This article explains all the reasons why Android apps are removed from the Google Play store.

1. The developer removes the app

An app may disappear from the Play Store just because the developer himself deleted the app. There are many possible reasons for this.

Android is an evolving operating system, and developers probably don’t have the time or willingness to keep their apps up to date. Alternatively, the developer may have released a new iteration of the app and removed the original iteration to avoid confusion.

Or, in the famous case of Flappy Bird, the developers felt guilty because they thought the game was too addictive.

In early 2014, the game “Flappy Bird” swept the world. Developer Dong Nguyen reportedly earned $ 50,000 a day through in-game advertising. Due to the simple mechanics of the game and the unexpected difficulty, many people were obsessed with trying to get the highest score.

As a result, attention was focused on Nguyen, who could not sleep well. The game was designed to be played for a few minutes, but became an “addictive product” and a “problem,” he said, and Flappy Bird no longer exists.

2. Android permission abuse

All apps on your smartphone require permissions, but some apps require more permissions than others. On Android, the app displays a prompt when you need access to your camera, microphone, contacts, and more.

These requests may be legitimate. For example, Instagram can’t capture video unless you have access to the camera. A good app should clearly explain why a particular permission is needed and encourage it to be enabled.

Related: Smartphone app permissions that need to be confirmed today

Some apps aren’t very clear. They are designed to collect data, record voice, make calls, and perform other invasive tasks that you wouldn’t expect from an app. Unfortunately, some malicious developers prey on users who blindly embrace these privileges.

As a result, Google abused Android permissions to remove hundreds of thousands of apps that demanded too much from users.

3. Copyright infringement

If you search for popular brands such as “Mario” on the Google Play store, you’ll be amazed at the number of non-Nintendo apps. In fact, many of these apps may infringe trademarks, copyrights, or other intellectual property rights.

In general, these infringements can be in-app images and music, gameplay mechanics, or character or brand names.

Related: How to handle copyright infringement notifications from your ISP

Many of these apps can be harmless to your users. Designed solely to take advantage of brand awareness. However, some apps will be removed because companies need to protect their copyrights.

Google needs to catch these apps during the submission process, but some slip through. Google recommends that rights owners contact the developer first to try to resolve the issue. If that fails, Google will provide a trademark complaint form.

4. Government regulation

In some cases, the government can get involved and let the developer or Google pull the app from the Play Store. This varies from country to country. For example, the US government cannot pull apps around the world.

Past examples of this include Austria banning apps for violating gambling law, China violating pornography law, and Kuwait violating privacy law. In many cases, the request is legitimate, but the developer is unlikely to fight a proceeding anyway. For small developers, it’s usually easier to comply with your request and pull your app.

If you travel regularly, this means you may see different apps depending on where you are. This is not just government regulation. Some apps are not available worldwide for a variety of reasons. For example, the streaming service Hulu only serves the United States, so it doesn’t make sense to offer an app in the United Kingdom.

Related: How to change country / region on Google Play Store

5. Flag by Google Play Protect

Google Play Protect is a service that seeks to protect users from malicious apps on the Google Play store. Before downloading the app, Google Play Protect scans the app to make sure it’s not harmful.

It also warns you that the apps you have installed violate Google’s unwanted software policies. Examples of such violations are:

Promises something it doesn’t offer. Try to trick you into installing it or secretly bundled with other apps. Collect and send your data without your knowledge. I am not positive about its main purpose and function.

If Google Play Protect finds harmful apps, they will be removed from the Play Store. In most cases, you will receive a notification that the app has been automatically removed from your device. Otherwise, you will be prompted with a warning that the app needs to be uninstalled.

That said, Google Play Protect isn’t perfect. Google Play Stores are generally safe, but things slip through gaps, so don’t rely on your system as your sole source of protection.

Some apps are not compatible with your device

These are some of the main reasons why apps disappear from the Google Play store. With such a huge collection of apps, it’s not surprising that some will be removed over time.

Always keep your wisdom, install only apps from trusted developers, and don’t blame Android permissions.

However, there are differences between deleted apps and apps that are incompatible with your device. You may not be able to install some apps because your device is not performing well, you are running an older version of Android, or you do not have enough storage space.

Why can’t I download certain apps on the Google Play Store?

Does Google Play show “This app is not available on your device”? Find out why some apps aren’t available on the Google Play store.

Read next

About the author Joe Keeley (727 articles published)

Joe was born with a keyboard in his hand and soon started writing about technology. He has a Bachelor of Business degree (Hons) and is now a full-time freelance writer who enjoys simplifying technology for everyone.

Subscribe to Joe Keeley’s other newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/why-apps-get-removed-from-google-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos