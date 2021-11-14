



Jiaxing, China, November 14, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The wind is coming from the sea and the good news is spreading throughout Jiashan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005282/en/

Jiashan-Shanghai Announces “Biggest News” to Attract Investment: Investing in Jiashan Means Investing in Shanghai (Photo: Business Wire)

On the afternoon of October 28, 2021, the Jiashan International Investment and Trade Symposium (“Jiashan Symposium”) was held at the Shanghai International Convention Center under the theme of “Jiashan New Century Lake Mountain Integration Bright Future”.

This is the first time that Jiashan has transferred the 18-year-old “Jiashan Symposium” from Jiashan to Shanghai, and based on the promotion of the industry, it will be a blueprint for the construction of “dual demonstration” and the future development of Jiashan. We carried out focused city promotion. “Dual Demonstration” Comprehensively shows the momentum of Jiashan’s prosperous growth in the context of construction.

Jiashan, a member of the Jiashan City Standing Committee and secretary of the Jiashan County Committee, generalized “Today’s Jiashan” into four “cities” at the conference and “as a future city that combines strategies, Jiashan today. As an era; as a vibrant city in the advancement of science and technology, Jiashan today moves in the same direction as innovation; as an open city to realize dreams, Jiashan today moves alongside companies As a happy city of common prosperity, Jiashan today shares achievements with its inhabitants. “

Today, Jiashan is integrated with two national strategies, a “double demonstration,” welcoming golden historic opportunities and demonstrating a healthy momentum of development.

In 2020, the county-wide GDP and the industrial value added of large enterprises increased by 8% and 20.9%, respectively, both ranked second in Zhejiang. From January to September of this year, GDP increased by 13%, with an average two-year growth rate of 8.8%. In addition, the industrial value added of large companies increased by 23.2%, and the average growth rate for two years was 16.6%. It was ranked number one in Jiaxing City and its GDP growth rate was ranked number seven in the state. Awarded as the top 10 cities for attracting foreign investment in Zhejiang Province for 19 consecutive years, surpassing 13 counties in the ranking of the top 100 counties nationwide, joining the top 50, and ranking second in the “Top 100 Most Popular Investment County and Cities in 2021” Was ranked in. Future spot “.

The story continues

Today, Jiashan is underpinned by major state and local government policies.

Jiashan’s development is highly valued at the national, state and local levels. Zhejiang Province and Jiaxing City have stated that they will spare no effort to support Jiashan’s development as much as possible in order to meet Jiashan’s national demands and demands. Announced the most valuable policies, including 22 policies for one municipality and two provinces, 19 policies for Zhejiang province, 20 policies for Jiaxing city, administrative capacity, financial operations, space elements, comprehensive reforms We provide full support in terms of. Jiaxing has a policy advantage.

Today, Jiashan has drawn a “world-class” blueprint for global development.

In response to the goal of “becoming like Shenzhen in 30 years” set by the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, he led the planning and formulation of “1 + 1 +37” at the county level nationwide and implemented eight projects. bottom. Escalated to one at the state level, including one related to Jiashan County development, seven of which were printed and implemented by the state. We also hired a scholar from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Duang Jin, as a general planner to rebuild the space frame. He said that six centers intersect from south to north, the entire area intersects water and land, and Jiashan Central and Xiang Fu Dang Sci-Tech Innovation Green Valley merge with three districts and six towns. Develop water as a lifeline, green background, farmland as a landscape, and kindness as a spirit, making Jiashan a world-class habitable waterfront. Future city.

Today, Jiashan is planning and implementing a symbolic project of hundreds of billions of yuan.

Jiashan adheres to the principle of planning first and acting swiftly, taking steps to overcome the difficulties of the “10-100-1000” project and raising the level of science and innovation in the “Top 10 Projects” And launch 136 important projects worth over 470. Investment of 1 billion yuan. “Core Core” Demonstration Area Waterside parlor is under construction, many landmarks including Yangtze River Delta (Jiashan) Financial Innovation Center and International Convention Center are skyrocketing, Jiashan’s functional level is comprehensive at geometric speed Has been improved.

At the end of the promotional speech, Yang Jianghai announced the biggest news about Jiashan to current businessmen. In other words, investing in Jiashan means investing in Shanghai and investing in national strategy.

Does Jiashan have a bright future and is it worth the investment? Van Hengshan, a well-known economics scholar and former Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission, spoke lovingly to today’s businessmen. “In my opinion, Jiashan is a place of special attraction and value. Jiashan is an ideal place for investment, entrepreneurship and living. It deserves a lot of attention and sincere dedication.”

Hwang Heng Shan always works for the State Department, but he has a special love for Jiashan. He has investigated Jiashan many times. Especially in 2013, Jiashan was honored as a pilot of the country’s county economy. “I went to Jiashan more often than when I got home. I had a special affection for Jiashan because I participated in the work of promoting Jiashan as a pilot of the national economy. Development and reform of Jiashan in recent years. Planning and evaluation of Jiashan. “

The outcome of the signing ceremony can also prove the appeal of Jiashan to attract investment again. The “Kayama Symposium” has 82 projects implemented, 81 billion yuan investment, 47 projects of 53 billion yuan signed on the spot, and the established fund has raised about 10 billion yuan, 6 projects. Has achieved remarkable results, such as being invested by Fortune. Five companies around the world and eight projects worth more than hundreds of billions of dollars have been attracted here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005282/en/

contact address

Company Name: Jiashan County Commerce Bureau Contact: Shen Li E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.jiashan.gov.cn Phone: 86 + 0573-84228318 City: Jiaxing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jiashan-shanghai-announces-biggest-news-115500065.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos