Fanny Hansel: Google Honors German Composers and Pianists





Google has replaced the homepage logo with Doodle, which celebrates the birthday of German composer and pianist Fanny Hansel.

Fanny Hansel’s Life

Fanny Hansel was born 216 years ago on November 14, 1805 in Hamburg, Germany, in Fanny Mendelssohn. Fanny’s mother was taught in the traditional style of the great composer Johann Sebastian Bach, and Fanny continued to study the piano at an early age.

At the age of 14, Fanny played all 24 preludes of The Well-Tempered Clavier Songbook from memory for his father’s birthday party. Along with her brother Felix, his own talented pianist, Fanny, took music composition lessons, including from Berliner Singacademy in Berlin.

Despite her undeniable talent, society has not yet welcomed women, especially those in the high society of the world of music and composition, and her own father even opposes the idea that it would be Fanny’s profession. was doing. As an upper-class daughter, she had a certain role to play in society, and anything that goes against that role, such as publishing her composition, is considered embarrassing to the family.

Instead, some of Fanny’s first shared works were published under the name Felix to share her music widely without bothering her family. Luckily, her song Italien reached Queen Victoria’s ears in England and eventually described to Felix as his favorite song. Of course, Felix confessed that it was written by his sister.

In 1829, Fanny married Wilhelm Hensel, and her husband was far more supportive of the possibility of publishing a musical piece. Nevertheless, it was in 1846 that Fanny Hansel announced the first public works project in his own name. Op. 1 was one of the first songs published by women, a groundbreaking effort to bring them into the ranks of great composers. history.

Tragically, Fanny Hansel died just a year later, on May 14, 1847, in a post-stroke complication. In her lifetime, Hansel wrote more than 450 songs, some of which were mistakenly attributed to Felix Mendelssohn for over a century.

Fanny Hensel Google Doodle

In an animated Google Doodle celebrating his 216th birthday, Fanny Hansel sits on the piano in his home music room. From the 1849 illustrations, you can find better pictures of the room itself on Google Arts & Culture.

In the animation, Fanny Hansel experiences the movement of composition, playing some simple notes with his left hand and writing them down with his right hand. In true Google Doodle fashion, the scene hides the word Google in four paintings, plants, and chairs.

Other Google Doodle

