



Record Qualaroo survey responses as an event in Google Analytics

With Tag Manager, you can track events such as nudge response, survey completion rate, and survey response rate by simply pasting your code snippet into Qualaroo. This integration simplifies the recording, analysis and visualization of feedback data and other metrics and redefines your marketing strategy.

Track visitor data and create accurate surveys

Carefully designed surveys with the right questions and the right audience will result in higher completion rates and collect the data you need. The integration of Google Analytics and Qualaroo allows you to track customer behavior on your website and measure your preferences and intent to curate research related to your customers and you.

Segment visitors based on traffic source and behavior

The integration of Qualaroo and Google Analytics simplifies the analysis of survey feedback data by separating and segmenting visitors based on factors such as traffic source, location, and device. This allows you to analyze your data in an organized way and uncover the insights hidden in the boundaries between these two datasets.

Strengthen quantitative and qualitative insights

Combining qualitative insights (such as reports from sentiment analysis that measure a customer’s general sentiment towards a company) and quantitative insights (data from metrics such as NPS and CSAT) can be used to get a complete picture of the customer experience. It will help. Google Analytics integrates these valuable insights to help you create sound reports that provide 360 ​​views of your feedback data.

Get feedback insights with a brief report

With Google Analytics’ advanced reporting capabilities, you can easily analyze survey feedback data by following a few steps. It simplifies data visualization and enables you to identify ambiguous and detailed insights in real time. You can analyze data from multiple domains at the same time in one place.

Measure detailed information from multiple channels

Gathering feedback from multiple channels can be a headache for businesses because of all the complexity associated with streamlining scattered feedback data. The integration between Google Analytics and Qualaroo acts as a common denominator across all feedback channels: onsite, in-app, social media, etc., and all data is categorized for accumulation and easy analysis. ..

