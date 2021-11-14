Note: If you have any apps with these two Google Play Store malware, please remove them.





We found that the two Google Play Store apps contained malware called the Joker, so we strongly recommend that you remove any apps immediately.

After containing the malware, Google removed two apps, Smart TV Remote and Halloween Coloring. The app and its developers are banned from the Play Store.

Joker malware is notorious for signing up victims for mobile services or stealing victims from their bank accounts undetected. This malware is known to especially sacrifice Android users.

Joker malware has headlined several times this year. One of them was the impact on 500,000 Huawei devices in April. Most recently, it was discovered that the “Squid Game” app contained malware.

Google Play Store Removes Two Apps Containing Malware

The Google Play Store has removed two apps that were found to have Joker malware. These apps are smart TV remote control and Halloween coloring pages. The Smart TV Remote app has been downloaded more than 1,000 times since its launch last month.

According to a Bleeping Computer report, Kaspersky’s Android malware analyst Tatyana Shishkova revealed that these two Google Play store apps contain malware.

A Google spokeswoman told Bleeping Computer that app developers have been banned from the Google Play store.

Users who have already downloaded the Smart TV Remote and Halloween Coloring apps are advised to remove them immediately. It’s also a good idea to check if the malware created a fraudulent subscription.

What is Joker Malware?

What exactly is Joker malware? According to Bleeping Computer, the Joker malware “is known to register users with premium mobile services without the consent or knowledge of the user.”

“The attackers behind the Joker malware hide malicious code in seemingly benign apps and publish it to the official app store,” the report adds.

According to an entrepreneurial article, the Joker malware also empties the victim’s bank account undetected.

The Joker malware became a hot topic earlier this year after it was reported to have infected 500,000 Huawei devices in April. According to a previous TechTimes report, Huawei devices became infected after downloading an Android app that carries the virus.

Other instances of Android apps containing Joker malware

Android apps seem to be a favorite of Joker malware, as not only two apps recently removed from the Google Play store have been found to carry Joker malware.

In June, eight apps on the Google Play store were discovered to contain Joker malware. Last year, malware was also detected in 11 other apps, including com.file.recovefiles, com.file.recovefiles, and com.relax.relaxation.androidsms.

