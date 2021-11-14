I quit my skills to become a minister.Returned an empathetic leader





Indiana Jones and the Last Crusaders have scenes you may be familiar with. It’s a leap of faith. Indiana Jones stands on a cave ledge and needs to cross the drop-off to the other side. According to his map, there is a bridge that appears for him to reach the other side. However, you cannot see the bridge. Even if you can’t see him cross the road, a “leap of faith”, a blind trust, is needed for the bridge to appear and take him there.

Many moments of life require similar leap of faith and stepping into the unknown, with the hope of eventually reaching where you need to go. I am experiencing this directly. After facing the serious physical symptoms of burnout, such as mononuclear envelope inflammation and the inability to use the left arm, it felt like a good moment to quit my job as a cybersecurity executive. Chaplaincy was a bucket list item and was something I always wanted to do. At that moment, I realized it was or never was. I made a leap to become a pastor.

In retrospect, it’s easy to say that this was the right choice for my own health and career, but at the time it was hard to see or know the future. I now understand that there are many personal lessons I have to learn, but I was unaware that I have to learn.

After spending three years as a minister, earning a master’s degree in theology and completing 2,000 hours of supervised clinical training on trauma and palliative care, I return to the cybersecurity space with a new perspective and a new sense of purpose. I made it. The biggest point from my leap of faith revolves around two essential attributes of leadership: empathy and fragility.

Understand true empathy

One of the first things I did without training as a minister was to sit in the patient’s room and simply stay with the patient. The purpose of this training was to better understand empathy. You are with a complete stranger who is at stake or suffering, and your job is to sit with them at that moment. Your job is not to be a fixer or to relieve or deal with their pain. It just exists. As someone who has been around for a long time, this has been very difficult for me.

Empathy is an important attribute of leadership and is even more needed today among pandemics, social justice movements, and everything else that determines how someone feels and appears in the work. Sitting with colleagues and direct reports in trouble, whether at work or in private life, “I don’t really know what to say, but I’m here for you.” To be able to talk to them. Speak volume. Another piece of empathy puzzle that is important for leaders is the ability to reconstruct the situation. To do that, you need to listen to someone, understand that they are looking at the situation in a particular way, and provide different perspectives. There is a saying that wisdom comes from turning the window we are looking at, which is true. The more we turn around and reconstruct our perspective, the more wisdom we get. These lessons about empathy were the basis of my shift from cybersecurity executives to ministers.

Be brave enough to be vulnerable

Often we have an idea of ​​what leaders are and what they need to be to be successful: strong, unwavering, stoic. While these traits can be useful to some extent, we have learned that vulnerabilities are also an important attribute. Skilled leaders who can move forward, are weak, and are not afraid to drop out as weak have a lot of power. It shows that you are not alone in what you feel, whether at work or in life, to someone who thinks you are the only one struggling or facing difficult moments. They too can overcome difficulties and become stronger.

I was honest about my experience with burnout and why I felt the need to leave the cybersecurity industry. I used my voice to help others experience similar situations, but it took a huge amount of vulnerability and motivation to speak openly about the struggle I faced. ..

Burnout is a prevalent problem, especially in my industry. In fact, according to a recent report, 51% of security professionals experienced extreme stress and burnout, and 65% considered quitting their jobs because of it. As far as the tech industry as a whole, one survey found that 72% of tech and IT workers plan to quit by the end of next year. In order for leaders to effectively deal with a wide range of burnout, especially in large-scale resignations, you must show your vulnerable aspects to truly connect and share ways to deal with it. ..

Accept the unknown

We often feel that we need to plan and plan everything in order to succeed in our lives and careers, but this is not true and I am a prime example. I followed the inner voice deep inside and told me to enter the chapel. Whether it starts a new career, becomes a leader, or learns new ways to lead to uncertain times, the unknowns we need to accept and the expectations we need to let go We have a lot. Pause the distrust that you have to know all the answers. Take a leap of faith.

Karen Worstell is a senior cybersecurity strategist at VMware, a cloud computing and virtualization technology company.

