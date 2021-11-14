Server merger is “imminent” for Amazon’s new world • Eurogamer.net





Server consolidation is “imminent” for Amazon’s MMO New World.

In a lengthy update of the official forum, community manager Luxendra said that although there are plans to introduce a merger, there are a number of action items that the team needs to address before they are convinced that a global merger will be a net plus. There is. ” Experience for our players “.

“We need to test the technology. We tested the world merge in the closed beta, which resolved the persistence issue. We are still testing the merge between the team and the private world,” the post explains. , Changes will be first tested in the public test realm starting tomorrow (Monday) morning.

Not only that. In addition to region and server transfer details, and issues with luck and the inability to declare war, the update also covered expressions and character design.

“We will continue to add more outfit varieties, both culturally and narratively,” said the New World community manager. “More grounded, historic and functional. Some feel more capricious and supernatural in nature, “he explained in a post.

“Finding that balance is what we continue to experiment with in each outfit. Artistically, we’re drawn to making dramatic statements rather than risking the design being too safe. With this approach, some elements may seem strange, but often land. We are in a much more exciting and interesting visual space, hoping that we will feel unique. we.”

The post further added that the team plans to add “more feminine or masculine look that can be worn on all shapes” outfits and expand the options available to players to customize their character. rice field.

ICYMI, last week, Amazon announced that it would take “improvement measures” against players in the New World who “badly abused” recent coin duplication bugs.

MMO players discovered a coin / item duplication bug while the player was trading and, as expected, exploited it. Later, Amazon worked on a fix that forced it to invalidate the transaction in the short term.

“It wasn’t a careless decision, but I feel that the ability to improve transactions and payments is important and a fun aspect of the game we’re trying to maintain,” said community manager Luxendra in a forum post at the time. I am writing in. “We have permanently banned players who have abused the coin / item duplication issue.”

New World lost more than half of its player base in just one month after its launch on PC, despite an impressive simultaneous peak of embarrassing one million players on October 3rd. It seems.

