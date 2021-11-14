Manufacturers are turning to low-tech models due to lack of chips





Manufacturers suffering from a shortage of semiconductor chips are finding workarounds, redesigning their products, shipping unfinished units, and focusing on older low-tech models, executives said.

After years of promoting the addition of digital features such as screens and wireless connections, consumer electronics and vehicle manufacturers have temporarily faced a shortage of semiconductors that industry insiders expect to continue until next year. It is reversing the continued supply of products to dealers and consumers.

Boss Products typically used a handheld control with a computer chip to angle the blades of a snow truck. The company, owned by The Toro Company, couldn’t find enough chips. As a result, employees began looking for ways to use them less. Some remember using a joystick without a computer chip to control these features until electronics became popular at affordable prices.

Let’s go back to the old design, “said Toro executive Rick Rodier. assemble. “

As the global supply chain growls from short-term blip to long-term challenges, some companies are redesigning their products and shifting their production lines to address chip shortages.

Manufacturers say broader supply chain problems and computer chip shortages will not be resolved in the short term. It won’t disappear overnight. “

The shortage of semiconductors has weighed on car production this year and has spread to other sectors, damaging manufacturers of glass and paints for industries that use computer chips.

Manufacturing desk lamp vehicles for airport and university security guards, T3 Motion is redesigning its products to reduce the use of computer chips and electronics.

The company’s CEO, William Tumpes, said that instead of multiple components to control features such as batteries, lighting, and sirens, the redesigned vehicle is a single unit to control all parts of the vehicle. He said he would use a centralized integrated board with the processor. He said the move would eliminate the other five separate circuit boards. Tampes said it would be difficult to carry out the redesign quickly, but movement and engine changes will increase the range of the vehicle.

That exciting innovation. “

Polaris Inc., an RV manufacturer. Will temporarily ship some snowmobiles without a large GPS screen. Dealer Robert Gott, owner of Gott Powersports LLC in Quincy, California, said service technicians could install the screen later when it arrived. A version that enables a smoother ride. Polaris said it continues to ship vehicles with electronic shocks, but it is difficult to build high-end, complex vehicles.

Simplicity is big for now, “Gott said.

Some consumers say they have received a product that lacks functionality due to a lack of components.

Last spring, Milton Beaver, who works in the Alaskan aviation industry, spent $ 16,000 pre-ordering the 2022 Ski-Doo Expedition Xtreme, a BRP Inc snowmobile. When this vehicle arrived recently, there was no electronic security system. The company told him that it would install the system next year when the parts became available.

Mr. Beaver added that he doesn’t have to worry about the snowmobile being stolen because he doesn’t leave it in a crowded place.

BRP said it is shipping unsecured snowmobiles while providing physical locks to ensure that riders can move their vehicles in time for the snow. Beaver said he was relieved to have one, as others are facing delays that could extend to the winter snowmobile season.

Ed Wensing, who runs an appliance store in Litchfield, Illinois, said the washing machine maker he works with is changing production plans due to a shortage of computer chips.

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC told customers in a memo in October that it had shut down four SpeedQueen models to focus on other production growth. Mr. Warning said the company continues to manufacture two washing machine models. One is the top version and the other is a simplified model with a small number of electronic components.

Alliance Laundry Systems said it is working hard to increase production.

The Speed ​​Queen website explains that the simpler model is more like Grandma’s classic washing machine. “

