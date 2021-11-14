ITIF: Biden Infrastructure Bill is making significant investments to accelerate clean energy and climate innovation





The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), a think tank for science and technology policy, has issued a statement from David Hart, director of the Clean Energy Innovation Center. Hart noted that there is much work to be done to create a solution that will move the world to net-zero emissions, but that many major investments in the bill will accelerate clean energy and climate innovation. bottom.

“Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act (IIJA) includes key investments to accelerate clean energy and climate change innovation. Of particular note is the acceleration of carbon capture and removal, hydrogen and green industrial technologies. More than $ 20 billion has been allocated to pilot and demonstration projects to do so. This total significantly exceeds previous investments in these areas. The law also oversees these projects. We have set up a new office in the Ministry of Energy to address the major weaknesses of its management structure.

“IIJA is far from the last word on climate and clean energy innovation policies. There is much more to be done to create a solution that will enable the world to reach zero net emissions.”

In March of this year, Hart released a report, “Building Cleaners with an Industrial Decarbonization Demonstration Project,” which requires the Byden administration’s infrastructure package to include $ 5 billion in a five-year cost-sharing demonstration project. I pointed out. He argues that these projects should focus on significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the steel, cement and chemical industries.

In the report, he explained that these industries account for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and the world and are increasing. There are promising solutions under development, but few have been proven on a large scale.The reason is risk and cost, and most of the demo projects are outside the United States

Demonstration projects abroad include industries that produce a wide variety of everyday products, such as the petrochemical industry, but produce significant emissions. As Hart pointed out, most of the industry’s emissions come from a relatively small number of intermediate projects used as downstream inputs.

He added that concerns about plastic waste helped raise awareness of recycling, but innovations to eliminate emissions from primary chemicals have been delayed. Silver Lining is an Australian demonstration project that uses the hydrogen produced by electrolysis to produce ammonia.

Steel and cement produce process emissions, and cement also produces combustion emissions. Demo projects are underway in the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, South Korea and Japan, where steelmakers are recovering and storing carbon rather than reducing emissions. For example, Hart used the Emirates Steel Industries factory. The plant was remodeled with the capacity to capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and went into operation in 2016.

Hart explained that the rest of the world is ahead of the United States by demonstrating technologies that have the potential to radically reduce industrial emissions. However, he said, current global efforts do not guarantee success in reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported serious concerns among experts about maintaining the flow of the innovation pipeline. The Brookings Institution, Princeton University, and Cambridge University reports on the path to the 2050 goal call for a dramatic expansion of technology promotion policies in the industrial sector. So, in essence, there’s still a lot to do.

Hart also said the need for a solution to industrial emissions was urgent.

“Many technologies that will contribute to these solutions are approaching commercial readiness, and more technologies are in the pipeline. Other governments and their industrial partners around the world are working on projects through public-private partnerships. The Congress and DOE have created conditions for doing so in the United States, and the US industry has indicated its willingness to participate. “

Given that Hart initially stated that the Biden administration’s infrastructure package would need to include $ 5 billion in cost-sharing demonstration projects over a five-year period, both pilot and demonstration projects to accelerate carbon recovery. The government certainly seems to have agreed to plan $ 20 billion. Removal, hydrogen, and green industrial technology. If the bill is signed, this is definitely a good move to fund these projects.

