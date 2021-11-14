How to change the horn with Forza Horizon 5 and all options





Forza Horizon 5 is great. If you look up the fun in the dictionary, you’ll see a gif of a person listening to the Beastie Boys and hitting a giant Forza Horizon 5 lamp like 200MPH in an animated car. What I’m saying is that it’s really, really good. Forza Horizon 5 also includes the best, most ridiculous, and wildest car horns I’ve ever heard. Want your car horn to be the theme song for Killer Instinct? Well, Forza has covered you. And then some.

Forza Horizon 5 was released last week for Xbox consoles and PCs. Since then, critics like Ari Notis, owned by Kotakus, have shared enough praise for the colorful open world racers. And millions of players love it too. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, Forza Horizon 5 is the largest release in the company’s history with the release of Xbox Game Studios, and already has over 4.5 million active players across PCs and consoles. And I know most of those people are playing games for all the cool jumps and sweet cars, but a great list of novelty car horns helped bring a few people You have to imagine that. (Like at least 40 out of 4.5 million?)

Within Forza Horizon 5, there is a huge list of custom horns in the garage tab in the home menu. Here you can also upgrade and adjust your car, buy a new car or stink.

Watch the video below for an overview of all the horns in the game.

Some of these horns are boring and mundane barks and beeps. who cares! More interesting horns are in the Music and Sound Effects section. Here you can find things like Ride Of The Valkyries, Jingle Bells, and uh … Halo themes. Or the theme song of Sea of ​​Thieves. Or something more specific, like a Banjo-Kazui’s Spiral Mountain level song. Or one of my personal favorites, the Doom E1 M1 song.

Beyond a few wild song choices, you’ll find a huge (huge) list of various sound effects such as laser blasts, whistles, wolf howls, doorbells, dial-up modems, and more. Also, because Forza is a Microsoft-owned product, someone decided to paste Microsoft noise here. For example, you can use a horn that is just call noise from Microsoft’s Slack (an alternative Teams). Or Windows 10 notification noise. Or even a Windows XP shutdown jingle. Oh yeah, because Microsoft / Xbox owns Halo, yes, you can get the sound effects as horns from Grunt Birthday Party Skull. Or strangely, the sound of a recharge of the Chiefs Shield.

(Yes, I know some of these were in the Horizon 4, but I didn’t play much because it was boring to drive in the UK.)

The only thing I hate about these horns is that I don’t have these cool horns. On my last wheel spin, I almost got a Halo theme car horn, but instead I got a stupid supercar. I like 20 of them. Give me a stupid horn. I also think the horn needs a system like an easy-to-access in-game weapon wheel to quickly replace various stupid horns.

Also, if you’re already looking for a good horn to add to this huge list, Mircosoft may suggest a Fus-Ro-Dah dragon cry from Skyrim. Oh, maybe the sound of death from Minecraft.

Excuse me, but you can go back to the Forza Horizon 5 farming wheel spin and get a more ridiculous horn.

