Venture capital fund Matt Ilamoe rings the bell as the IPO opens today

The initial public offering of Matt Ilamoes, which went public today in Catalyst, provides retail investors with a unique opportunity to enter the fast-growing deep technology sector.

Deeptech accounted for 25% of startup investment last year, according to a PWC report, and Matt Group is helping New Zealand’s Aotearoa deeptech sector realize its potential with world-leading research and innovation. doing.

Ken Erskine, director of Mat Iramoe, said that Mat Iramoe’s stock not only provides diverse investment opportunities for the 12 underlying portfolio companies, but that Kiwi’s research and innovation will have significant opportunities and impacts around the world. It states that it will be possible.

“Within three years, Matt has grown a strong investment portfolio of 12 companies, reflecting the diversity of science and deep innovation within Aotearoa, New Zealand,” says Erskine.

The two companies are addressing some of the biggest challenges in society, from detecting and treating chronic diseases, improving surgical outcomes, to testing for pathogens that attack the Aotearoa ecosystem in New Zealand.

“When Matt was founded, we set the goal of Kiwi’s science and technology being recognized as a major investment class in its own right, both domestically and internationally. We were proud of the tremendous progress we have made so far. “It was,” says Erskine.

Our portfolio has achieved an unrealized return on capital of over 60%, and existing and new investments are likely to be further valued.

In a short period of time, Matt’s portfolio companies have already applied for 44 patents, created over 110 new jobs, secured over NZ $ 12 million with undiluted grants and raised NZ $ 82 million in new investment funding. Did.

Here are some recent portfolio company performance and investment highlights:

Mekonos, a company that revolutionizes cell therapy, recently completed a US $ 25 million oversubscription round. The new capital will accelerate the development of Mekonos systems on the chip, expand commercial partnerships and support talent acquisition.

Alimetry exited stealth mode earlier this year and achieved the CE mark with a wearable diagnostic product called Gastric Alimetry, which is positioned to transform the diagnostic pathways of millions of patients worldwide suffering from gastric illnesses and symptoms. Was announced. Alimetry was also selected as a finalist in three categories at this year’s NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

Ligar, which commercializes high-selectivity extraction and filtration technology, announced a cannabis refining partnership with Maratek in November 2021 and uses Ligars technology to achieve higher quality, more efficiently and safely than existing methods. Manufactured the extract.

PowerON has successfully completed $ 3.1 million in oversubscribed funding to drive their mission to bring soft robotics to the world. This funding will allow us to complete multifunctional prototypes for key customers and build a global market for new sensing, operation and computing systems.

The Mat Iramoes IPO is currently publicly available on the Catalist at https://www.catalist.co.nz/businesses/landing/Matu and is available to individual and wholesale investors. Investors are invited to participate in the Investment Facebook Live Webinar with Matt Team on Thursday, November 18th at 12:30 pm on the Catalyst’s Facebook page.

