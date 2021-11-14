Best M5 A3 Assault Rifle Loadout in Battlefield 2042





Sticking to the basics is nothing wrong, and Battlefield beginners and veterans should find a lot of success in Battlefield 2042 with the “Standard Problem” M5A3 assault rifle as well.

The M5A3 is one of the starter pistols that can be used from the beginning and serves as the primary weapon for default loadouts such as assault and medic types. It is very reliable in multiple ranges, especially due to the ability of the game to edit attachments on the fly.

However, the rifle can be equipped with a large number of attachments, and other parts of the loadout must be considered. In our opinion, the best loadouts available for the Battlefield 2042 M5A3 assault rifle are:

Best M5 A3 Weapon Attachment Site: Fusion Holo and TV 2x Barrel: Expansion Barrel and 6KU Suppressor Under Barrel: BCG Light Grip and Cobra Grip Ammo: Expansion Mug

These two sights offer short / medium range and long range options depending on the situation. Fusion Holo is ideal for short / medium range assault rifles and SMGs. You can also use the 2x scope to attack targets farther away, giving you a chance to fight the sniper. You can easily switch the 2x scope to something else, such as 2.5x or 3x, if you like.

The extended barrel is also ideal for long-range combat, with a small firing rate to improve range and stability. For intimate battles at capture points, switch to suppressors and quietly remove them from the minimap. The light grip increases aiming on the move, and the cobra grip increases static aiming. Switch as needed.

Best M5 A3 Loadout Options Gadgets: Medical Crate, Amocrate, or Armor Plate Throwable: Flag Grenade or EMP Grenade Specialist: Depends on playstyle

The gadget selection can and must be changed according to the specialist’s choice. For example, choosing an ammo crate when playing as an angel is not desirable. Because he already has the loadout crate ability. However, all three basic gadgets are useful in most scenarios. You can also grab the launcher if a particular enemy vehicle is causing the problem.

Flag grenades are great for wiping out enemies in nests and corners. EMP grenades, on the other hand, are a great tool for defeating and handicaping enemies that defend or attack points.

The choice of specialist depends on what you want to do on the battlefield. Capture Point defenders will find many uses from Ireland and Boris, but support players of all kinds offer a lot of help as Falks and Angels. Foresighted assault experts will thrive with Sundance and Mackay, and intelligence gatherers will get along with Casper and Lao. All these specialists will be well dandy with a reliable equipped M5A3 assault rifle in their hands.

