We can’t rely on glory – TechCrunch





Not surprisingly, Katie Haun is a major supporter of NFT, a non-fungible token. Former federal prosecutor, who co-leads Andreessen Horowitz’s strong cryptocurrency practice today, has been a student of this technology since at least a16z first assisted Dapper Labs in 2018 and is now very valuable. ..

At the time, Vancouver-based Dapper Labs was known for its collectible digital cat game called CryptoKitties, which puzzled people outside the crypto community. This year, Dapper broke out thanks to another service on the blockchain called NBA Top Shot that allows sports fans to buy and sell highlight clips that can be collected, but it’s still a use case that looks minor in a grand plan of things. Haun suggested Thursday night at an event in San Francisco hosted by this editor.

She explains why NFT’s rather concentrated user base is likely to explode in our broad sit-in, and a relatively small number of creators who rely on NFT to make money will benefit from NFT. I shattered the idea of ​​deafness. She also described the innovations introduced by a16z. This allowed heavyweight companies to get a 20% discount on tokens, which account for 75% of cryptocurrency bets, and discussed whether all ventures would become registered investment advisers. a16z was done in 2019. An excerpt from that conversation continued, and I edited the length. See also the full interview below.

What a16z is telling investors about various bets on NFTs, and what is an integration thread:

Basically, I think NFTs will dramatically change the Internet business model for consumers and content creators. .. Why is it important to consumers? [For example] What if I buy the “Fortnite” skin now and the game fails? .. .. .. [Now consider that] You are a gamer and can bring your own interests to another platform. You can use it anywhere. It’s really powerful for consumers.It is returning power directly [their] hand. .. ..

It’s also great for content creators as they program these tokens, these digitally rare products, to give them an economic advantage in all future transactions. [and cut out middlemen who take 30% today in the process].. Imagine what it brings to the creator economy. [People are focused today on digital art but] I think we’ll be discussing what barriers will be lowered in music and the world of music at this time of next year.

Haun is also now very focused on music-related NFTs, using singer-songwriter Billie Eilish to see what is possible (and in some cases already happening) for musicians and NFTs. I emphasized.

[Eilish] It’s like being discovered on the internet by a group of fans. Still, did those early adopters, who are her truly true fans who made her famous, share her stardom? Even a little. In fact, not only did they not share her stardom, but their experience deteriorated when she blew up. The price of the ticket has gone up. The line at the stadium became long and the concert hall was sold out. Imagine some people discovering her now and making her in the early days. .. What if you could hold something related to Billie Eilish’s success through .NFT or smart contracts? [It could] She records songs on Spotify, but then creates a companion smart contract NFT that gives fans special access to the show, a tour with her, or perhaps a future part of her loyalty stream. increase. Suddenly, these fans are now sharing financial upturns as well as record labels, lawyers and intermediaries.

As for whether economics ultimately looks much like today to creators, as with Twitch, for example, a few people get most of the financial rewards. A data breach showed that 1% of streamers see half of all revenue. :

Katie Haun speaks at the Strictly VC event on November 11, 2021.

These business models are still in their very early stages. .. .. ..[But] One thing about crypto architecture distributed systems is that you can make a living, and we’ve already seen this on NFTs. You don’t have to be a beeple and you don’t really have to be rich to make a living.I own some NFTs [including by a] A female artist who quit her job and programs digital art purchased at OpenSea.She programmed a smart contract if I sold [these NFTs] For you, she gets a part of that sale, and if you look back on it and sell them to the audience, and maybe they value it for the price, she’s royal from that sale You’ll get a tee, but now she won’t get anything if it’s physical art.

We take off fueled by a small subset of paying buyers who have cash to burn NFTs, even though most Americans struggle to pay their bills We talked about the widespread perception that we are doing. In this regard, Haun said he understands why people consider NFTs to be a rich indulgence, but said it is in the early stages of technology.

I think it is very important for NFTs not to judge the current state of innovation in the final state of innovation. I fully understand what you are saying. I saw it myself.Still i see [parallels]In the real world, where many Americans are struggling, in terms of status symbols, [while] I think the digital world is no exception, as others can afford luxury cars and Rolex. And just as there are high-end physical merchandise, there are also non-flashy basic merchandise that people want to own in the real world, [and] I think you start seeing more of them [more basic goods] Digital development.

At some point, we switched gears and discussed the a16z trading flow. Here, Haun suggested that at two board meetings, Coinbase and OpenSea, you can see a lot about what’s growing and who’s growing in the crypto world.

I think it’s a great honor for us to be able to sit in the middle. We are in the front row of the ecosystem. This is because Chris Dixon and I have been on Coinbase for many years. .. And they have Coinbase Ventures. .. .. Few crypto projects don’t market Coinbase Ventures. OpenSea is another board I’m currently participating in, achieving these record volumes, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, and venture investing.Of the space giants, we have a transaction flow as they are watching the transaction [and] Deals are displayed.

Of course, cryptography is very global [and at this point] We are truly global. I think at least 50% of this last crypto fund investment was international. So you don’t have to sit back and rest in the glory of “Oh, we’re Coinbase and OpenSea executives.” We need to be truly open-minded about different projects in different countries. .. ..[where many founders have] I’ve never heard of Andreessen Horowitz.I think it’s natural just to be here [elsewhere in the world] They have never heard [us].. They don’t know our value.

Must board the plane [in some cases].. [We’ve also] We have pioneered a delegation program that delegates the Proof of Stake system to participants around the world, whether they are NGOs such as Kiva or Mercy Corps. [or] Whether a company like Deutsche Telekom, or whether it is a university like Stanford or Berkeley or many other universities around the world [including] Technion University of Israel. .. ..We are not resting in our glory [in the expectation that] There was a lot of flow, so it will continue. The crypto investor market is steadily expanding.

He also talked about why companies are investing so much in tokens, including over-the-counter. We wondered if a16z would get some priority status in those transactions. I also wondered why the company shifted from traditional equity trading such as Coinbase and OpenSea, and whether it was the founders of cryptocurrencies themselves who began to oppose these arrangements. Saeed Haung (By the way, equity trading hasn’t completely disappeared, but he said prices have risen as more VCs have begun to compete):

If you know an over-the-counter desk that will tell you the price you want, please let me know as I haven’t found one. [No,] At the store, we just buy it on the spot. There is no special treatment. If I had to choose one. .. .. We are very conscious of not moving the market, which is a true over-the-counter drug. [investment] And the founders of the protocol may not even know that we are investors.

In other cases, the protocol may require a particular venture capital investor, but it is changing rapidly and needs to be agile to explain it. But in some cases the founder of the protocol really wanted us to be involved, what we did was to call it early in the token environment three years ago, They give us a discount. However, it has become very unpopular in the crypto ecosystem. [People wondered] Why do VC investors need to get a discount on the community?

One of the things we did [to address that concern] teeth [say],’Then give us a lock. We are patient investors for 7 to 10 years. We do not operate crypto hedge funds. So if you want to lower the price (called a 20% discount), you can instead save it for four years, sometimes even longer, and sometimes shorter. This is one of the innovations brought to various token transactions. As a result, you may get discounts, but we’ve also done a lot of work on some of the protocols that were discounted in exchange for lockups. .. ..

Haun was asked this before, but given that OpenSea is an NFT marketplace and more recently Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, two companies that look like a clash course, OpenSea and Coinbase. I also asked about both board seats. We have also announced plans to create a kind of NFT marketplace. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a statement last week that the NFT market could be comparable to or larger than Coinbase’s cryptocurrency business. )

I wondered how she navigated this tricky terrain and even whether Coinbase would buy OpenSea. She shook her head and rejected the last question. Regarding the two clashes, she said:

That is a pessimistic view. I don’t really agree that they are on the collision course. First, Coinbase’s plans haven’t been announced yet. They just announced that they were looking for something to do in the NFT space, but we still don’t know what will happen.

I remember what Brian Armstrong said many years ago when he started seeing competitors coming to the exchange space. .. .. He said, “This is really great.” And I thought of myself, what am I missing? And he said, “This simply means that the pie is growing. This just examines our entire paper. This is a great opportunity and others are seeing it. increase.”

[Similarly] The NFT space is so vast that I think there is definitely room for many players to participate. We are very fortunate to be on the board of directors of two cutting-edge companies playing in this space. I don’t agree that they are on the collision course. Indeed, if it were done that way, and if the ecosystem evolved that way, it would have to be dealt with by me as a former federal prosecutor.

Haun didn’t say so clearly about whether more venture companies would need to be registered investment advisers if they wanted to be taken seriously by the founders of cryptocurrencies, but that makes sense. She suggested that it was.

You see, all crypto funds are registered as RIA. Currently there are many of them and they are all registered as RIA. If you want to keep tokens, it seems wise to do it when the regulatory situation is very uncertain.

