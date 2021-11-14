Xbox Black Friday 2021 Deals: Series X Consoles are coming back soon and game bargains are coming out now





Andy Hoyle / CNET This story is part of the Holiday Gift Guide 2021 and will help you find the perfect gift with a list of ideas by topic, recipient and price.

When it comes to holiday gifts, the Xbox Series X is just behind the PS5 on the essentials list. And while Black Friday sales have already begun and will increase in the future, the focus is on Xbox trading. First, the bad news. As with the Switch and PlayStation 5, don’t expect price cuts on the Xbox console this year. The reason is simple. There is no reason for Microsoft (or retailers) to offer incentives because demand is very high and inventory is low due to ongoing supply chain problems. They sell every unit possible. This also applies to the standard Xbox Series X and Halo Collectors Edition.

But the news isn’t all dark. Step-down Xbox Series S pops up more often and doesn’t sell out quickly. For those who want to know more easily about the current state of “next generation” games, $ 300 is a solid choice. Meanwhile, games are thriving on all major consoles. Here you can see the genuine Black Friday deals on this year’s Xbox content and what we’re summarizing here. Microsoft’s own sale will officially begin on Friday, November 19th.

Finally, an early newspaper ad leak, which is currently unconfirmed, suggests that Wal-Mart may have PS5 and Xbox inventories on November 22nd.

Xbox Black Friday Deals Starting November 19th

These Microsoft Game Studios titles will be available for up to 75% off from November 19th. Existing Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already access these games.

Gears 5Gears Tactics Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeRare ReplayPsychonauts 2Sea of ​​Thieves Forza Horizon 4

more.

For those who don’t want to wait until November 19th, there are already a lot of great holiday sales going on. Below are some highlights.

Xbox Game Pass Deals Now Available

Earn $ 1 for the first three months of this holiday season to save on your Xbox Game Pass for PC and access hundreds of PC games such as Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

Xbox game deals are now available

There are many more games on Xbox.com, but some have big discounts.

Xbox Accessory Deals Now Available Walmart Black Friday Xbox Deals (Rumors)

Wal-Mart has yet to elaborate on its specific Black Friday plans beyond the November 10-14 Days sale, and company representatives responded to an email request for details. Did not respond. However, a trusted leaked newspaper circulation posted on the Wario64 Twitter feed list has the following details: Think of it as a rumor for now, but nothing here looks eccentric and incredible.

Walmart Black Friday Advertising (November 22nd):-PS5 / XSX Console Online Only $ 35: Galaxy Guardian, Choose First Party Switch Game $ 25: ME Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Deathloop, MH Rise $ 20: THPS, RE Village, Sonic Colors, Monkey Ball

4 hours early access to WM + starting at 4pm PT on 11/22 pic.twitter.com/vQeRLBAAsr

Wario64 (@ Wario64) November 12, 2021

According to the leaked circulation, Wal-Mart’s Black Friday sale will begin on Monday, November 22nd at 7 pm (Eastern Standard Time), giving Wal-Mart Plus members four hours early access. In addition, PS5 and Xbox Series X will be “online only” from November 22nd, and it is stipulated that “supply will be limited”.

Will PS5 and Xbox be available exactly on November 22nd, or throughout the week? Also included in the Walmart Plus subscribers Early Access window ($ 13 / month or $ 98 / year, now with a 15-day free trial)? The details of them are unknown.

However, the game will be readily available. Here are some of the discounts displayed in the same circulation from Tweets:

$ 35 Xbox Game Deals

Save up to $ 25 compared to regular Wal-Mart prices.

Galaxy FarCry Guardian 6 $ 25 Xbox Games Deals

Save up to $ 35 compared to regular Wal-Mart prices.

Mass Effect TrilogyBack 4 Blood $ 20 Xbox Games Deals

Save up to $ 30 compared to regular Wal-Mart prices.

Subscribe to the daily spotlight on the best tech deals on the web, from phone to gadgets.

