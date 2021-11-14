Davis County Tech Startup Empowers Patients | News, Sports, Work





Udo co-founders Danny Frasure and Dr. S. Ryan Facer pose outside the Salt Lake City Vivint Arena during a sponsored event at the Utah Jazz Block Party on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Members of the Udo promotion team will present Ud's shirts, beanies and sunglasses to basketball fans before the first Utah Jazz game of the season on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

A street view of the headquarters of Udo LLC, a Davis County-based healthcare technology startup in Farmington's Station Park, seen on Monday, November 3, 2021.

The ad shows the UdoCare platform focused on healthcare communications at its headquarters in Farmington's Station Park on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

The Ud Promotions team will be celebrating with basketball fans during the Utah Jazz Block Party sponsorship at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Employees of the Udo Promotion Team will applaud in the game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder and hand out free stolen goods when promoting the Udo Care Healthcare application on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Farmington Utah-based healthcare technology startup Udo has raised $ 20 million for a video-based healthcare application launched on October 25.

This application, called Udo Care, is designed to help patients manage their health in all aspects of their healthcare system.

Danny Frasure, co-founder and CEO of Udo, really doesn’t have anything like Udo. And that’s one of the biggest reasons Udo is a patient-centric or patient-driven platform. It not only empowers patients, but has kept them in mind from start to finish.

According to Frasure, Udo Care’s fit into the healthcare system makes it stressful and difficult to navigate all patient options when an individual becomes ill or a family member needs help. There is a possibility. He designed Udo so that patients come first, not medical companies.

Dr. S. Ryan Facer of DDS, another Udo co-founder and endodontic doctor at Greater Endodontics, feels that the UdoCare application has an important role to play in a wider system.

Regardless of their beliefs, practices, health care, or dental care titles, they are all separated, Facer said. But the basics happen. There is a service where someone with a particular skill set is taking care of someone in need of care, which makes us all the same in the network.

Frasure believes that there are regulations that create barriers and place wedges between the various sectors of healthcare, which create a distance between the patient and its donor.

According to Frasure, Udo empowers patients to capture moments along their healthcare journey of what really matters. Whether it’s as simple as a lab result, an x-ray examination, or a post-visit instruction from a provider, “Hey, go and do this. Often many of them. Udo captures those moments.

This application provides a unique service with the power of connectivity. Patients can invite healthcare providers, stay up-to-date with their families, and take part in the medical journey of their loved ones, both inside and outside the network.

Since its founding in 2019, the company’s headquarters have always been in Davis County, no matter how much it expects to grow, according to Facer. Davis County is where their roots are, and he believes it is another way to give back.

Wesley Ryan, Udo’s analytics manager who has worked with Frasure for the past eight years, provided insights into how the UDO Care idea came to fruition.

Danny’s career extends extensively in the post-acute area, primarily in home care and hospice, he said.

Prior to Udo, Frazier managed and owned 15 healthcare businesses, Ryan said.

According to Ryan, in the last few years, especially up to Uto, we’ve actually tried to solve many problems in the healthcare sector with in-store companies, but realized that many of them aren’t scalable. rice field. We really wanted. So the idea of ​​Uto came up and we started on that path.

Both Frasure and Facer intend that the work Udo is doing for generations to come, helping people over the years to come, not just with the first product, but with each product it releases. I feel that.

The mission of a company is to connect and empower humanity through innovation.

Both founders say that the company’s mission statement is specific to what the company does and is wide enough for the company to feel that it can never be fully achieved, but it is tied to the spirit of Udos. increase.

How do you know when you arrived and actually did something like that? Frazier said. But that is really our spirit and drives everything we do.

Udos is headquartered in Suite E200, 182 N. Union Ave., Station Park.

