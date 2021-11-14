MIT Technology Review and Clubhouse Debut Technology and Innovation Series





MIT Technology Review and Clubhouse have announced a series of new talks on technology and innovation.

Last week, MIT Technology Review, the media division of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), announced a new partnership with Clubhouse aimed at creating a series of candid thinking leadership conversations with global executives in the fields of technology and innovation. bottom.

This new series of talkmarks shows that MIT Technology Review has entered the world of social audio and the partnership between Clubhouse and innovative brands continues. The initiative began earlier this year with a collaboration similar to TED.

This second partnership with Kyoiku Shuppan to demonstrate thought leadership shows that media brands are investing in social audio as part of their strategy to reach and engage with new audiences. ..

“Social audio is currently a very exciting place in the media industry,” explains Caitlin Bergmann, Executive Director of Integrated Marketing at Technology Review. “Brands are struggling with the possibilities of stories they can tell when they’re serious about sound. We contribute to that conversation through Clubhouse’s custom content with innovative partners. I felt compelled to do so. The platform’s vertical technology is full of opportunities, and Technology Review is eager to explore it. “

The clubhouse room will live in the newly announced club at MIT Technology Review. The conversation series began last week in the first room featuring Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, and Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

The two executives explored the future of global digitalization and our collective journey from the edge to the cloud. This was driven by the power of four technologies that are transforming the way social audio first experiences global digitization.

