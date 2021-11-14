Can I buy or play a remastered GTA on my PC?





Image: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The definitive edition was released on November 11th on all major platforms, including Switch. However, for those who purchased the game on a PC, it was not possible to play the game immediately after its release. Three days later, fans will not have access to the games they purchased a few days ago, and there will be no updates from Rockstar about when GTA Trilogy will be playable again.

The remastered Grand Theft Auto Trilogy has a very rocky launch, with players on all platforms to see various graphic bugs, gameplay glitches and other annoying changes, as well as the classic PS2 era. We are reporting fine adjustments to the game. However, while Xbox One, PS5, or Switch players are dealing with annoying bugs and strange visual issues, PC players will not be able to play the games in the collection.

Immediately after the game was released on PC on November 11, Rockstar yanked the game from the store, but the Rockstar Games PC Launcher collapsed and many other Rockstar titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 Can no longer be played. After more than 18 hours of downtime, the launcher returned online late on the night of November 12, but Rockstar explained that the remastered GTA Trilogy would remain unplayable.

It’s been three days since its release, but it’s not yet visible on the game’s official store page. This means that the game isn’t available on Steam, it’s only in the Rockstar store, so it’s currently not available for purchase on PC. Also, even if you purchase it, you will not be able to play it because you need an internet connection via Rockstar Games Launcher.

Rockstar was very quiet about the whole situation. Twitter’s official support account hasn’t tweeted for nearly a day, and the last actual update to the situation was made via a tweet on November 12.

According to Rockstar in its last update, the reason the remastered GTA game remains unplayable is that the company is now removing files that were unintentionally included in these versions. Nothing is said about which files have been deleted, but many speculate that it could be all unlicensed songs hanging in the San Andrews code. Alternatively, all the developer comments and leftovers of the infamous Hot Coffee sex mini-game code data miner may have been found in the collection.

As you can imagine, this has led to a lot of frustration and a lot of refund requests. The reconstructed collection hasn’t received much in a positive way of praise and is a bit confusing, but players are still $ 60 for these games (fully single player, no online gameplay). After spending 3 days they still can’t play them.

It’s speculated that Rockstar and the developer behind the remaster, Grove Street Games, are working hard to bring these games back to the PC launcher. Until then, it’s a good idea to buy classic games on Steam while players wait for these remasters to come back, but Rockstar has already yanked them. So … do you think I play GTAV?

