Combine AR and VR efforts with the Area 120 incubator to form new Google Labs





Google Labs has created some of the best innovations for tech giants, including maps, leaders, trends, alerts, spreadsheets, and groups. In 2011, the brand was closed with the idea of ​​prioritizing product initiatives, according to Bill Cofran, then senior vice president of research and systems infrastructure.

Now it looks like we’ve gone through a complete cycle. Google is once again streamlining its services by integrating its AR and VR effort, Project Starline, and its incubator, Area 120, into the new brand. Can you guess the new brand name? Of course, that Google Labs! The company hasn’t released anything yet, but the report arrives directly at Google via TechCrunch, which confirmed this information.

For now, the official original Google Labs website is still a dead end since it was shut down, and the new Labs brand isn’t as consumer-friendly as the old brand, so it could take another form in the company. In addition to augmented reality and virtual reality projects, Google’s 3D life-size video call booth (Starline), Tables, ThreadIt, Stack, Museletter, Gamesnacks, and even the old-fashioned rivet kids reading app.

The new Google Labs will be led by Clay Bavor, a Google employee who has worked extensively on Starline. Hell is responsible for overseeing the high-level success of each of these lab projects and apparently reports directly to Google and Alphabets CEO Sundar Pichai.

Clay has an expanded role. His work focuses on long-term technology projects that directly support our core products and businesses.

From Google Spokesperson to TechCrunch

All of this shows that Google clearly wants to run AR and VR properly and has ideas on how to innovate these spaces at a level that hasn’t been tried yet. It’s clear that they’re not just jumping into the mix and copying everyone else, especially since they’ve been guilty of doing it with something like Daydream in the past. I’m excited to see what they produce and, by extension, how my favorite Area 120 project evolves with more focused management.

