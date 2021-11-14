Tech Basketball Signs Home Stand vs. Lamar Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellowjacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech will end the season’s opening three-game homestand on Monday night at the McCammish Pavilion with a tip of 7:30 pm to host Lamar.

Tech has completed its first ACC Championship season since 1993 and its first NCAA tournament since 2011. After making a 72-69 decision in Miami, Ohio last Tuesday and winning the 77-52 contest on Stetson Friday, the yellow jacket is 1-1. ..

Head coach Josh Pastner is ACC Tournament MVP Michael Devaud (Orland, Georgia), Senior Forward Jordan Asher (Canton, Georgia), Senior Guard Baba Param (Snellville, Georgia), and Senior Forward Kyle Sturdiv (Georgia). Briawood), Junior Guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Georgia). These returnees are backed by a freshman class ranked 28th in the country with the transfer of security guard Davon Smith (Loganville, Georgia) from Mississippi.

The jacket will play seven of the first eight games at the McCammish Pavilion this season. Tech will not leave Georgia until December 18, when he moves to Phoenix, Arizona to play in Southern California.

The Cardinals of Beaumont, Texas played their first season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, finishing 10-18 overall last season and 7-10 at the Southland Conference. Lamar kicked off the 2021-22 season, defeating Wily on a 67-50 home court and defeating 104-75 in Miami, Ohio on Saturday.

The game on Monday will be livestreamed online via the ACC Network Extra available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage will take place on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network by Legend Sports and flagship WCNN (680 / 93.7 fans), and on satellite radio (XM Channel 383, SiriusXM App 973).

Series VS. Lamar

Georgia Institute of Technology and Lamar held their second meeting in men’s basketball, with the Yellow Jacket winning 88-69 at the McCammish Pavilion, head coach of Josh Pastners, on November 9, 2018.

Michael Devaud (9 points) and Calid Moore (0 points) were the only current jackets on the roster of the previous meeting. None of the current Cardinals played at the first meeting.

Tech is 2-1 against current members of the Western Athletic Conference, including a recent victory in the UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The Tech-Lamar game is part of a multi-team event and is a four-team round-robin that included a match between Miami, Ohio and Stetson last week. Miami, Stetson and Lamar all play each other as part of the event.

trend

Georgia Institute of Technology hit Miami with just four 3s in 17 attempts (all by Michael Devoe), followed by four different players connecting to beat Stetson 9-19. rice field. Freshmen Devo Coleman (4-6), Miles Kelly, and the transfer Davon Smith each recorded the first three seconds of their yellow jacket career. Miami hit 39.1 percent and Stetson hit 35.0 percent. Tex’s first two opponents connected with only 37.1 percent of shots from the floor and 20.7 percent of three-point attempts. Tech used 11 players against Stetson, 10 of whom scored. digit. The Techs bench outperforms the opponent’s bench in both games (34-21 vs Stetson). The jacket reserve outperformed his opponent only six times last year, but won all six. The 2021 ACC Tournament MVP played at least one of 23 of the 26 games last season, continuing the last 10 games. Devaud has done so 61 times in his career. Devaud played against Stetson with seven assists, one career best, five rebounds and three steals. In just two games this season, Devaud has moved from 36th to 30th in career points. Georgia Tech Anal. Jordan Euscher scored 1,192 points in his tech career and 14 points in his second career, scoring 11 career-best rebounds against Stetson. He missed a double-double in one rebound (12 points, 9 revs) against Miami, Ohio. His only other game with double-digit rebounds was the opening round of the 2020-21 season vs. Georgia (15 points, 10 boards). He made four 3-point attempts, advanced 4 to 6 from the distance of the game, and recorded the first two-digit scoring game (12 points). Second grade Jordan Mecha and freshman Jaron Moore saw the first action of the season. After playing in just one game at the beginning of last season, Mecha pushed him aside with back surgery for the rest of 2020-21.

