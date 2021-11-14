“Reset Date” Boosts the Happiness of Google, Health News, and Top Stories Staff





Singapore-Google Singapore has taken an extra eight days off since the pandemic began as part of the company’s global efforts to avoid employee burnout.

Known as the global “reset date,” these paid vacations are one of many workplace policies that Google has implemented to protect employee well-being.

Attica, who suffers from bipolar disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said such forced breaks helped her rest all year round as a key to resilience and well-being. I told the Times.

This was important for her mental health when the confusion caused by Covid-19 made her anxiety and mood swings more pronounced, said Channel Diversity Program Manager, adding that she returned to taking the drug. ..

The company was also crucial in helping her resume treatment for her condition in 2019, she said.

In a Google blog post, she wrote: “Because of my PTSD, situations like one-on-one meetings in a closed space can cause panic.

“Thankfully, I trusted the manager enough to share this, and she was incredibly supportive.”

With the help of her manager, Atika learned about the mental health resources of a multinational corporation and led to more than two years of treatment by the company’s insured professionals.

She states: “I’ve met mental health professionals in the past, but I stopped because of the financial costs of private practice and the difficulty of timely intervention in public health routes.”

Atikah is currently a member of Blue Dot, the company’s global peer support network and mental health awareness group, writing and speaking about mental health.

Roman Matla, director of diversity and employee engagement in Google’s Asia Pacific region, said this is what the company must do to condemn workplace mental illness and foster a more open and connected community through alliances and peers. He told ST that it was one of many initiatives that had to be done. Support and training.

As the world overcomes the uncertainties caused by Covid-19, he said, more initiatives have been introduced to normalize mental health concerns and build resilience.

For example, virtual meditation, yoga, and mindfulness classes were started to help employees maintain their mental health, he added.

