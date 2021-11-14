One innovation leads to another >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News





Located in a bustling harbor, electric foil surfboards are the little winged insects of the boat world, and when the rider chops the tranquility into small pieces, it interferes with the berth. While offering pure recreation, there are electric bikes that can offer new solutions for daily commuting, as explained in this technical review.

“Any boss who puts someone in a bag because he didn’t show up today is the ass.” Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke often lamented that he made many important and intellectual statements, but in September 1983. His words on the 26th are his most famous.

Of course, Australia had just beaten the longest streak in sports history when it defeated the New York Yacht Club, which has defended the America’s Cup for 132 years. They did it all with a lot of hard work and an additional technique called the winged keel.

Jumping in 2013 changed the rules of the America’s Cup many times, but it was the first time a yacht in the America’s Cup had risen above the surface of the water and raced on a hydrofoil in 2013.

It’s great to see a hydrofoil that acts like an aircraft wing that produces lift as the hydrofoil flows underwater. Since the hull is out of the water, drag is greatly reduced.

The New York Yacht Club was lined with lawyers and rulebooks trying to knock out winged keels. You can only imagine what would have happened if Australia II actually rose above the surface of the water. As is often the case, one innovation leads to another. What do you get when you combine a sailing hydrofoil with the latest electric bikes? The New Zealand company has just released a new mode of transport when there is water between where you are and where you need to go.

The seating arrangement of Manta5 is like a normal bicycle. Sit in a seat with handlebars and pedals. Instead of wheels, there are two hydrofoils. When you start pedaling, a 460 watt electric motor uses the power of the battery and the energy from your feet to spin the propellers, lifting the bike and moving it on a hydrofoil.

With average effort, cruise at 6.5 knots. Avid cyclists can hit speeds up to 12 knots. When you stop pedaling, a 68-pound bike falls off the hydrofoil and floats on the buoyancy unit.

The rear foil is 6.5 feet wide and the front foil is 4 feet wide, so the bike is relatively stable underwater. Some people are worried about the idea of ​​dropping a large battery and electric motor into the water, but don’t expect it to hit every fish (and yourself).

Not surprisingly, the designer thought about it and created redundancy when storing the battery away from the water.

They are stable and can handle small waves. Don’t be surprised to see hydrofoils used for daily commuting as the world is shifting to more environmentally friendly transportation methods and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

