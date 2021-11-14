Andrews Appointed Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship





Former teacher and experienced tech startup officer Matas Soto has been appointed director of innovation and entrepreneurship at Andrews University, according to a statement from the school this week. In this position, Soto is responsible for overseeing innovation efforts at the Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship and overseeing the certification program.

My main role as Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship is to help students and faculty members interested in inventing and commercializing ideas create opportunities and provide resources. As an engineer, scientist, and entrepreneur, I am involved in many of the ideas from faculty and students on campus, while at the same time helping to plan for the ideas to become a viable business.

Prior to entering Andrews University, Sotos’ career included many entrepreneurial experiences. Soto was the director of research and development at a cutting tool company in Monterrey, Mexico, and began writing proposals for SME innovation grants with the Mexican government. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas, a master’s degree in manufacturing from Tecnolgico de Monterrey, a doctorate in materials science and nanoengineering from Rice University, and an entrepreneurial intern at the Innovation Studios. As he gained more experience and became chief. Chief Technology Officer of a Houston startup developing materials and construction technology. In addition, he started Covalent Innovation, his own consulting firm focused on helping other startups and entrepreneurs develop their technologies.

Every time we bring a new person to the Andrews family, we are given the opportunity to see things in new and exciting ways, says Michel Nixon, vice president of University Culture & Inclusion. Matas is not only well qualified and experienced in the field of innovation, but also a deeply devoted man of God. The content of his resume really pops out of the page, but what makes Matas special is that he is a human being and God uses him in new and unconventional ways to promote his kingdom. This is the method that allowed me to do that.

The Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship creates and provides resources and space. For example, an innovation lab for students and faculty to actively pursue R & D projects, curriculum interests, voluntary projects, and interact with companies and industries that can provide internships and work opportunities. .. It not only provides students with the opportunity to discover design thinking and methodologies for creating new ideas in all areas, but also encourages the action and implementation of those ideas.

In addition, the Office of Innovation & Entrepreneurship hosts and manages innovation projects that go beyond the Capstone or Senior Design courses. Undergraduate and graduate students participate in these projects as internships and fellows. They use the resources and space on campus to do all their activities. These projects are sponsored by industry partners or independent entrepreneurs.

In addition to these resources, students can also use the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Certificate (I & E Certificate). Students interested in obtaining a certificate complete a sequence of 15 credits to shape and hone their innovation and entrepreneurial abilities through their involvement in advanced projects and ancillary coursework. In addition, students can take one or more courses of certification as an elective course in their major.

An introductory course for students in the early stages of the certification program, INEN221 focuses on developing the skills needed for creativity, innovation, problem solving and entrepreneurship. Students engage in developing new ideas with like-minded people. We also create project proposals that show sparks suitable for continuous development in other courses of the certificate. Upon completion of this course, students will implement the principles of design thinking and develop innovative, actionable, solution-based models.

The I & E Certificate Program is available for all majors and can be completed in 4-9 semesters. Completion includes a climax course where students create a practical implementation of a project or a business launch.

I believe that a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship not only brings good experiences to students, but also empowers them to become the driving force of change, Soto says. Andrews University wants graduates to become world changers, regardless of degree. Innovation and entrepreneurial tools help graduates better prepare to do so.

According to Nixon, innovation accompanies almost every aspect of our lives. Finding problems and finding new, efficient and collaborative ways to solve them is one of the hallmarks of our belief in what innovation is. We see innovation as one of the main drivers of our organizational mission and hope to begin instilling the key concepts and principles of innovation in our campus culture under the leadership of Matas. ..

To learn more about Office for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and to join the latest mailing list, visit the website andrews.edu / innovation. In addition, follow Andrews University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Facebook page (facebook.com/AUInnovation) and Instagram (instagram.com/auinnovation).

Founded in 1874, Andrews University is the flagship institution of higher education at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, offering more than 160 research disciplines, including advanced degrees. Its main campus is in Berrien Springs, Michigan, but its universities are in more than 25 countries around the world.

