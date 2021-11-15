No. 17 Jacket Top Belmont, 58-45 Women’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Lorela Cubaj is Sunday afternoon, No. 17/20 Joined the Elite 1,000 Career Points Club as Georgia Institute of Technology surpassed Belmont in a gritty victory at the McCammish Pavilion. The Yellow Jacket ended the struggling victory to improve to 3-0, while giving Bruins the first defeat of the season (2-1).

Belmont came out with a limited attack on Tex in the first half, leading 15-11 after the first, but the jacket replied allowing only two field goals from Bruins in the second frame. .. Belmont had a 9-point lead in the opening stanza, but after Bruins first scored and opened the second quarter, Tech ran the last 9:02 of the frame 13-2, 24- Brought in 19 leads in halftime. ..

Bruins, who broke out of half-time, started the third quarter with an 8-3 spurt and drew the match 27-27 at 5:55. Lotta Mai Latinen, who scored 10 points in the second half, immediately returned to the jacket with his next possession.

Tech increased its lead to 8 in the third quarter, but Belmont reduced his score to 2 points twice in the final stanza. But every time Elizabeth Brain replied Bruins and got out of the Georgia Institute of Technology time-out at 5:09, the freshman caused a 13-2 run to close the game.

Lahtinen led the jacket with 17 points and 7 assists, followed by Cubaj with a double-double finish behind 15 points and 14 rebounds. Blaine fired a spark shortly after leaving the bench, finishing with 7 points, 2 steals and a rebound.

Both teams struggled aggressively from the floor as Tech shot at 37.5% (21-56) while Belmont was limited to 30.4% (17-56) of effort. The Yellow Jacket finished the game powerfully on the free throw line, transforming a 12-16 attempt (75.0 percent) while keeping Belmont on a 5-8 show.

Destiny Wealth led all scorers with 18 points that day. Tech won the third straight game, the 41-32 rebound battle.

Closing the game with a pair of free throws, Cubaji became the 33rd member of Georgia Institute of Technology in women’s basketball history and joined a 1,000-career loyalty club. She reached the mark in 124 career games.

The Yellow Jacket played for a mid-week match in East Tennessee on Wednesday, November 17th. The tip is scheduled at 7 pm at Brooks Gym.

