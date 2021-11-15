You don’t need a Google account to use Android Automotive, you need one anyway





Search giants are working hard to improve Android Auto in the long run, but the company is also investing in Android Automotive. This is a much more advanced solution that provides a new generation of experiences.

The nomenclature can be confusing, no doubt about it, but most importantly, there is only one major difference between the two: Android Auto is powered by a mobile device, but Android Automotive is a system that is installed at the head unit level and becomes the operating system that enhances the digital experience while driving.

Android Automotive is one of the key benefits for both users and Google. It enables deeper integration of Google services.

Needless to say, the whole concept is not everyone’s tea. Privacy-conscious drivers may not be the biggest fans of running Google systems non-stop in the car. In this case, Android Automotive is a major drawback when buying a new car.

There is one thing that many people seem to ignore when discussing the features of Android Automotive. The system doesn’t necessarily require a Google account, so you can use it very well without signing in.

In other words, it happens if Google is afraid to grab the handle and monitor what you do and where you go and associate all the data with all the data collected from your Google account on your PC. You can use Google Maps and Google Assistant with Android Automotive without logging in.

On the other hand, Android Automotive has one major drawback to not having a Google account.

Like most Google apps on your PC or mobile device, the lack of a Google account means you’re missing certain features, so you can’t enjoy everything Android Automotive offers.

Take Google Maps as an example. The navigation app comes with upgraded features of Android Automotive, so you can, for example, monitor your current battery level and suggest a nearby charging station when you run out of juice.

On the other hand, if you log in with your Google account, Google Maps can do much more. For example, you can remember your home or work location. If you have a charging station and you have enough battery to get there, the app can go to your destination without detouring.

The same applies to the Google Assistant. The Digital Assistant will remember all sorts of things about you, as long as you’re clearly logged in with your Google account, and will provide you with more meaningful answers while driving.

So, after all, everything is as simple as possible. You don’t need a Google account to use Android Automotive, but you will need one anyway.

If you don’t want to mix your driving data with the rest of the information Google collects on your PC or mobile device, just create another Google account that you can use while driving. Of course, the sync feature is lost, but on the other hand, it’s one way to keep your data driving in the car.

Android Automotive adoption is slowly but steadily expanding, and Google is now working with more automakers to make it happen. A complete list of vehicles that support Android Automotive can be found on this page. The list is constantly updated as new models are announced. Check back regularly to get this latest information.

