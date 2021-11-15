Chromecast with Google TV rivals heading to Europe next month





Realme launches 4K smart Google TV sticks in Europe. This device runs Google TV and is an alternative to Chromecast with Google TV.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is heading to Europe next month. Last month, the company announced the launch of the device in India. Last year, Google announced Chromecast with Google TV as the first streaming device to get Google TV running right away.

There’s no shortage of Android TV streaming sticks / boxes / dongles, but Chromecast with Google TV and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick are two portable streaming devices that can run Google TV out of the box. It’s also the most affordable option for anyone who wants to experience Google TV. People only have to pay a small portion of the cost of a smart TV with Google TV pre-installed.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be available in Europe in December. The manufacturer has revealed details to Android Planet. Unlike India, where the device is available in a single version that supports 4K streaming, the Netherlands sells both 4K and 2K versions at price tags of 69.99 and 54.99, respectively. Realme TV Stick may have established itself as a challenger for Chromecast with Google TV, but it’s not too difficult as Google’s streaming sticks aren’t sold in India or the Netherlands.

Different designs but similar experience

Realme 4K smart Google TV sticks look very different from Chromecast with Google TV. It features a bland design similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and a corresponding black voice remote with shortcut buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and YouTube Music. The controller also has a Google Assistant button that allows users to call the assistant to play TV shows and movies, as well as control compatible smart appliances from the TV. Realme adds that owners can also use the smart TV remote with a streaming stick. In terms of specifications, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick features a quad-core processor with Arm’s Cortex-A35 core and 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It supports 4K 60fps, HDR10 +, HDMI 2.1. While the remote control is using the AAA battery, there is a MicroUSB port for power input.

Despite the different design, the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick offers a software experience similar to Chromecast with Google TV. The launcher is the same as that of Chromecast, and only 8GB of storage (only 4GB of which is available to users) means that you are given the same inadequate storage issue for Chromecast on Google TV.

