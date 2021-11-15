WalkMe expands partnership with SAP concur to support hybrid work experience





WalkMe, a cloud-based digital adoption platform, has expanded its partnership with SAP Concur to optimize the employee experience in a hybrid work environment.

This partnership introduces WalkMe’s new solution extension, the Concur User Assistant. It leverages existing WalkMe technology to provide relevant self-service guidance and content within the SAP Concur environment.

WalkMe’s Concur User Assistant provides users with digital workflows for desktop, mobile, or web applications and automatically adjusts when, where, and how to use those applications.

The new business-focused program “reduces friction associated with new technologies” and focuses on employee onboarding and data management solutions to further streamline the overall digital migration. I am aiming for it.

SAP agrees to focus on financial data and expense management. The WalkMe partnership allows employees to use User Assistant to navigate the software more easily and effectively. This is a transition that WalkMe’s Chief Business Development Officer, Amir Farhi, believes will help companies keep up with the ever-changing employment situation.

“Whether employees change jobs or change companies, layoffs pave the way for big acceptance, create an influx of new hires in all industries, and pressure to provide the best employee experience for the organization. I’m calling.

“As new and current employees are learning and using more applications to get their jobs done, solutions like WalkMe’s Concur User Assistant are digitally in the hands of all SAP Concur users. Brings the power of, “he says.

According to the company, more than 35 million users in more than 42 countries are using WalkMe’s existing services, and Christus Health’s director of learning experience, design and technology, Tobias Washington, will experience the company’s technology first hand. doing.

“This guidance has allowed us to efficiently and effectively hire new employees and deploy new solutions, while reducing support calls to the help desk,” he says.

User Assistant is now available in the freemium version for all AP Concur users. It provides basic workflow assistance, new user profile settings, on-screen help directories, and user interface referrals.

Available as an extension to the SAP Concur solution, the premium version provides a full license of Concur User Assistant by WalkMe. From this license, clients can create and deploy custom guides for training and onboarding, gather insights from analytics dashboards, and support custom fields. Create workflow and organization-specific messages.

The program is code-free, has third-party integration capabilities, and can be customized to suit your organization’s needs. WalkMe currently serves 31% of Fortune 500s, stating that it aims to drive strategic business goals and enable employers to realize the full value of their technology investments.

